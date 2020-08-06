High Schools Fremont receives IHSAA Sportsmanship Award
FREMONT — Fremont High School recently received an Indiana High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award for the second straight school year.
Fremont was one of 23 high schools to receive the award for the 2019-20 school year. A total of 412 high schools in Indiana were eligible.
“This distinction is much more than just a school award. This honor extends to your entire community,” IHSAA assistant commissioner Sandra Walter said in a letter to Fremont principal Mark Sherbondy and FHS athletic director Roger Probst presenting the award.
The IHSAA Sportsmanship Award is presented annually to Indiana high schools that met or exceeded certain sportsmanship criteria set forth by the IHSAA during a given school year.
The IHSAA will send a commemorative banner to FHS early this fall for the school to proudly display.
Girls Soccer Reyes to lead Chargers
LIGONIER — West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn announced on Twitter Wednesday (@WestNobleAD) that Jennifer Reyes is the school’s new girls soccer coach.
“We are excited to have her knowledge and passion for the sport here at WN,” Schermerhorn said in a statement.
Reyes is a Concord High School graduate who played college soccer in the Mid-American Conference at Bowling Green State University. She recently played professional soccer in Sweden.
Reyes replaces Jorge Macias, who led the Chargers to a 9-8 overall record last fall in his lone season of his second stint leading the program.
Prep Golf Jason Buchs to coach East Noble boys
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corporation board of education approved of the hiring of Jason Buchs as boys golf coach at East Noble High School during the board’s meeting on Wednesday.
Buchs replaces Patrick Luttman, who resigned last month after four seasons at the helm.
Railroader girls second in invitational
DECATUR — Garrett posted two of the top three scores and took second place in the Bellmont Invitational at Cross Creek Tuesday.
Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 90 while Abby Weaver took third with a 96 as Garrett had a team score of 415, three strokes behind the host Squaws. Cooper birdied No. 18 to complete a 40 on the back side.
Other Garrett scores were Courtney Barse 113, Chloe Best 116 and Kaitlyn Bergman 125.
Other team scores were Norwell 431, Jay County 441 and Bluffton 453.
