FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps opened a six-game series with Lake County Tuesday night at Parkview Field and lost to the Captains 8-3.
The game went back-and-forth some until Lake County scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
The big blow in the inning was a three-run homer by Bryan Lavastida. George Valera added a solo shot with two outs. Both homer runs were off of Fort Wayne reliever Edwuin Bencomo (3-1).
Jonny Homza hit solo home runs in the first and fifth innings for the TinCaps. They extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Seamus Curran had three hits and a run batted in for Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps will play Lake County on a Thirsty Thursday today at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field. There will be discounts for domestic draft beers and other drink specials for adults.
