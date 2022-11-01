KENDALLVILLE — Last week, East Noble’s Athletic Leadership Council hosted, along with the help of Woodlan’s council, the first-ever Athletic Sportsmanship Conference put on by the Northeast 8 and Allen County Athletic Conferences.
Woodlan’s athletic director, Rob Berkley, said he first pitched the idea to East Noble’s AD, Nick David, after seeing a school in Kokomo host a similar type of event last year, knowing that it would be unrealistic for Woodlan to go to that one themselves due to the two-and-a-half-hour drive.
“Our Athletic Leadership Council is relatively new as we’re in our third year,” Berkley said. “So I’m just trying to find ways to continue to make it more meaningful for them. I knew that Nick is a go-getter and the type of guy that would want to help put on an event that is worthwhile.”
14 of the 15 schools from the two conferences were able to send representatives, as Columbia City was unable to due to being on fall break at the time.
After getting in touch with all NE8 and ACAC member schools, Berkley and David then focused on finding two speakers for the beginning and end of the event. Those two were Fort Wayne Police Department Officer and longtime area prep sports official James Payne to speak on leadership and Angola volleyball coach and Olympic gold medalist Lloy Ball to speak on leadership.
“The big thing for us was finding good speakers that were influential in our communities to speak to the kids,” Berkley said. “James is the guy where, if you play football, basketball or baseball anywhere in northeast Indiana, you’re going to see him at some point in time. He's a great ambassador, in regards to the relationship between officials and the kids that are participating.”
He continued, “Lloy is another person in the area who people are going to see him a lot through volleyball. He’s one of those whose life experiences are unique and special. He’s done a great job of using those experiences and growing his brand and we felt like it was a great opportunity to get somebody that has had a lot of success in our area. He’s also a Woodlan grad, so he kind of has a tie to one of the schools that's here as well.”
Once the keynote speakers were decided upon, spots needed filled to lead the three rotating breakout sessions throughout the morning and early afternoon, with the hope of coaches from a mixture of conference schools thar could provide valuable information to the student-athletes.
One breakout session hosted by East Noble’s boys basketball coach Brandon Durnell and Woodlan girl’s basketball coach Gary Cobb focused on team building, both verbally and non-verbally and teaching the attendees how to work together regardless of what team colors are being worn.
Another session, hosted by East Noble and Norwell football coaches Luke Amstutz and Josh Gerber and Woodlan wrestling coach Chris Albertin, discussed player-to-coach relationships as well as personal responsibilities of players and how they can open the door to playing opportunities at the college and professional levels.
The third session was hosted by two East Noble and two Woodlan representatives, who led the rotating groups in brainstorming student section ideas.
East Noble girls basketball and tennis player and leader of the Knights’ student section Instagram account @enstudentsection, senior Bree Walmsley, said that she thought the session was beneficial as students from different schools could learn what other schools do to take back for their student sections.
She added what she thought the importance of the event was, saying, “It’s definitely important. Especially when listening to the speakers, it gives you a better perspective how you're supposed to act during your sport and how important it is to people watching you, such as being respectful and being a good teammate.”
East Noble boys tennis, basketball and baseball player, senior Carver Miller, said that the collaboration with other schools helps make school athletics better as a whole, both on and off the field, while DeKalb freshman and football, basketball and baseball player Brady Culler said that bringing freshmen to events like these helps build the culture over time.
“It’s not just a senior thing,” Culler said. “It flows through the entire school, all the way through the whole system and program, so I think it’s great for freshmen like us to be here and to be learning the things as the other leaders of the school.”
Woodlan girls soccer and basketball player, senior Zoe Eager, echoed the sentiments of her NE8 counterparts, adding that as a student at a small school, the conference is helpful in allowing schools of all sizes to collaborate and brainstorm ideas, as well as teaching skills that are bigger than just sports.
“It teaches you a lot about public speaking and how you can take your thoughts and express them to other people, helping them understand that and to give feedback to you,” Eager said.
The event was deemed a huge success by David and Berkley, with both hoping that they can build on the conference’s size by inviting other athletic conferences in future years, including the Northeast Corner Conference and Summit Athletic Conference.
“We've had coaches from different schools talk to all the kids from different schools and we've had great questions in our student-led breakout session and that's what it's all about,” David said. “That's why we're here, because of the kids, to see them laughing together. The hope is that maybe they make a new friend, where they can follow the rest of their career and stay in touch with.
David continued, “Hopefully, as this builds, and I’d love to reach out to the NECC and SAC and get as many people in this gym as we can, just because it’s that important.
For more on James Payne’s opening address at the conference, find the story in the Oct. 27 editions of The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican or online at kpcnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.