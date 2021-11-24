AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian had the size and quickness advantage over Hamilton in Tuesday’s boys basketball season opener.
The Panthers scored points off their defense and off rebounds and took a 65-24 victory.
The game was the debut for two new coaches, Lakewood Park’s Tim Voss and Hamilton’s Jeremy Banks.
The Panthers got 14 points each from Cameron Hindle and Carter Harman. Eli Smith added 11. Isaiah Bland had 11 rebounds to go with nine points and Hindle had nine boards.
Seven different Marines scored field goals. Senior Dawson Miller was their leading scorer with six. Ryan Cool had six rebounds.
The Panthers held Hamilton off the board for more than four minutes to start the game, and led 18-3 after the first period. They pushed the lead all the way to 28-6 in the latter stages of the second quarter.
Harman finished the half strong, scoring off a steal, assisting on a three-pointer by Bland and burying 25-footer at the buzzer to make the score 40-14 at the half.
Miller started the second half with a three for the Marines, but they couldn’t cut into Lakewood’s lead much, with Smith scoring on consecutive drives to the basket. It was 53-24 after three.
Hindle converted a three-point play at the 6:35 mark of the fourth quarter to give Lakewood Park a 60-24 lead, and put the IHSAA mercy into effect by pushing the margin past 35. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.
The junior varsity teams played one half with Lakewood Park winning 30-14. Blake Jacquay had a game-high 10 points for the Panthers and Kayden Kirtley added six. Kenny Schiek had six to lead Hamilton, and Jagger Hurraw and Zane Ritter both scored four.
