WATERLOO — Columbia City built a lead with a three-point onslaught, then was able to keep DeKalb at arm’s length the rest of the way in a 70-57 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win Saturday night.
The Eagles (7-8 overall, 4-0 NE8) hit 10-of-17 (59%) from behind the line, and pushed their lead into double digits in the second half. They led by as many as 20 before a furious comeback attempt by the Barons in the closing minutes. It was the most points allowed in a game by DeKalb this season.
The Eagles got a monster game from senior Mitchell Wilson, who had 33 points, including 16-of-17 at the foul line. Wilson got open cutting to the basket and also got scoring opportunities off his five steals.
Mason Baker hit four threes for 12 points and Max Bedwell nailed three from long range and scored 11.
Connor Penrod delivered a big game inside for the Barons (4-10, 0-4) with 24 points, including 11-of-13 shooting. Cole Richmond hit three threes and finished with 11.
Three of Baker’s threes came on consecutive possessions in the final 1:10 of the first quarter, putting the guests up 21-15 at the first stop. Bryce Taylor hit back-to-back triples in the last minute of the third quarter, which ended with Eagles ahead 52-38, just after Penrod had scored to get the lead into single digits.
DeKalb got within 66-55 with just more than a minute left on a Caleb Nixon basket, but the Eagles were able to finish out the win.
Columbia City won the junior varsity game 49-24. Hunter Herron had 12 points and Seth Mills 11 for the Eagles. Bryce Dobson led DeKalb with eight and Landen Brown had five.
In the freshman game, the Eagles rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Barons 35-33. Ethan Sievers hit a three with 33 seconds left for the game-winner.
Parker Smith had 10 points and Ethan Jordan seven for DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.