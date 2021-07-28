LANSING, Mich. — Tirso Ornelas hit a go-ahead three-run home run with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and Fort Wayne held on to beat the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 Tuesday night at Jackson Field.
With the Lugnuts leading 1-0, TinCap Grant Little singled to center off Lansing reliever Brandon Withers with one out in the eighth.
Withers was pulled for Brock Whittlesey (3-1), and Zack Mathis greeted Whitttlesey with a single to left.
As Whittlesey struck out Agustin Ruiz, Little and Mathis both moved up a base on wild pitch to put runners on second and third.
Ornelas launched a 2-1 pitch from Whittlesey over the 23-foot wall in right. That was Ornelas’ second homer of the season.
Ramon Perez did not allow a run over the final two innings to save the win for fellow Fort Wayne reliever Fred Schlichtholz (2-0).
Perez picked up his second save of the season after Lansing attempted to rally late with two hits after two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
With Lugnut runners at the corners. Perez struck out Cobie Vance to end the game.
Left-hander Danny Denz started for the TinCaps and excelled in his longest outing of his first professional season. He pitched five scoreless innings and threw 42 of his 66 pitches for strikes. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six.
Little, Mathis and Luis Almanzar had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne. Both of Almanzar’s hits were doubles. Little also drew a walk.
The TinCaps will play at Lansing today, beginning at 7:05 p.m.
