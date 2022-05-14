Boys Prep Golf East Noble 7th in Leo Invite
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble finished seventh out of 18 teams in the Leo Invitational Saturday, shooting 334 at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Caden Anderson and Ronan Fisher both shot 78 to lead the Knights.
The Angola Invitational was called off Saturday after two inclement weather delays during the afternoon.
Warriors get by Railroaders on neutral course. 171-173
KENDALLVILLE — Westview eked past Garrett 171-173 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Friday at Cobblestone. Host Central Noble was third with 216.
Freshman Silas Haarer was medalist with a 38 to lead the Warriors. Carl Miller helped Westview, too, with a 43.
Thomas Loeffler led the Railroaders with 39. Carter Demske, another area freshman sensation, fired a 41.
Owen Norris paced the Cougars with 45.
Westview 171, Garrett 173, C. Noble 216
WV: Silas Haarer 38, Carl Miller 43, Nathan Miller 45, Wade Springer 45, Landon Bennett 48.
Garrett: Thomas Loeffler 39, Carter Demske 41, Isaac Wright 45, Logan Borns 48, Jacob Borns 51.
CN: Owen Norris 45, Jerry Imhof 51, Jaden Tilley 59, Blake Weeks 61, Marcos Urcola 63.
Prep Baseball Knights sweep Lakeland
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 10-0 in five innings and 7-1 on Sunday.
In game one, Andrew Johnson pitched a two-hit shutout for the Knights with eight strikeouts and no walks. Jayden Marshall had both Laker hits.
Owen Ritchie had three hits for EN, including a home run. Freshman Jackson Leedy hit a three-run homer.
In game two, Evan Eggering had three hits for the Knights. Dylan Krehl, Reese Rouch and winning pitcher Luke Mast had two hits apiece. Sophomore Hunter Willey had his first varsity hit.
Mast allowed one earned runs one two hits over the first four innings with four strikeouts. Then sophomore Drew Rhodes pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and freshman Cole Strick retired the Lakers in order in the seventh with two strikeouts.
Hornets take 2 from West Noble
ANGOLA — Angola defeated West Noble 12-3 and 14-4 on Saturday. The First game was a Northeast Corner Conference contest. The second game ended in five innings.
Zak Hill drove in six runs and Kyle Brandt had six hits in the twin bill for the Hornets.
In game one, Kenton Konrad had two hits and three RBIs for Angola. Micah Steury was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out six in four and two-thirds innings.
Brady Shields had two hits for the Chargers.
In game two, Brayden Mowery had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets. Ethan Walters was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings.
In other area action Saturday, Hamilton lost at home to Edgerton (Ohio) 16-0 in five innings and 15-0. The second game was official after being stopped by rain.
Barons swept at Fairfield
BENTON — Fairfield took a doubleheader from DeKalb Saturday, winning 5-4 in eight innings and 13-10.
The Falcons were up big early in the nightcap, scoring five times in the first and seven more in the second. They withstood a late charge by the Barons, who put up five in the seventh.
Logan Jordan had three hits and two RBIs for DeKalb (13-9). Ethan Jordan and Tegan Irk also drove in two runs each.
DeKalb held a 4-0 lead after two innings of the opener, but Fairfield came back, scoring three in the last of the seventh to tie it and winning with a run in the eighth.
Dayton Wright drove in two runs for the Barons. Donnie Wiley went the distance, striking out seven in 7 2/3 innings.
CN loses 2 to Woodlan
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Woodlan 15-9 and 7-6 on Saturday. The second game was stopped after six innings by thunder and lightning in the area.
In game one, Will Hoover had three hits, including a home run, for the Cougars.
Eagles defeated by AC
MONROE — Churubusco lost to Adams Central 7-2 on Saturday.
Keenan Hendricks had one of the Eagles’ two hits. Wyatt Marks walked and drove in a run.
Prep Softball DeKalb beats Hicksville twice
WATERLOO — DeKalb swept Hicksville, Ohio, in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 8-4 and 6-2.
The Barons (8-12), who have now quadrupled their win total from a year ago, led all the way after scoring three runs in the first inning of the opener.
Brenna Spangler was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Barons. Rylee Moore had two hits and two RBIs. Katie Waters, Ashley Cox, Delaney Cox and Lillie Cserep had two hits each.
Laci Munger pitched 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and allowed only one hit.
The Barons took the lead with two runs in the third in the second game, and added on with two in both the fifth and sixth.
Ashley Cox had two hits and two RBIs, and Moore also had two hits for DeKalb.
Cserep went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits and striking out six.
Hornets surprise Flying Jets
ANGOLA — Angola beat a strong Adams Central team 3-1 on Saturday.
The Hornets scored two in the first, then scored their final run on a Harper Henney sacrifice fly in the second.
Alyssa Kyle pitched a complete game win for Angola with 11 strikeouts.
The Hornets lost their game with Mississinewa to the inclement weather that hit the area Saturday afternoon.
Eagles lose 2 at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — Fremont lost to Northrop 11-6 and 10-0 on Saturday.
Jada Rhonehouse homered in game one for the Eagles (15-8). Kate Gannon had Fremont only’s hit and walked in game two, which only lasted five innings.
In other area action Saturday, Lakewood Park lost to Woodlan 27-0 in five innings.
Churubusco beats Elkhart twice
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Elkhart 11-8 and 15-5 on Saturday at Churubusco Community Park.
Game two ended in five innings. Grace Lawson hit two home runs, singled and drove in seven runs to lead the Eagles.
Kayreana McCain was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBis for Churubusco. Ashlyn Erwin was also 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
In game one, Erwin was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs for the Eagles. Madison Hosted was 2-for-4 with two runs and three runs batted in. Kaelyn Marks doubled.
Girls Prep Tennis Knights fall at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble ended the regular season with a 4-1 loss to Concordia on Friday.
Kyndal Mynhier won at No. 1 singles for the Knights.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 6-4. The Knight JV squad finished its season at 9-2-2.
Middle School Golf DeKalb loses on tiebreaker
BLUFFTON — DeKalb was denied a second straight Northeast 8 Middle School Conference title on the fifth score tiebreaker at Timber Ridge Friday.
The Barons and Indian Springs both shot 174, but Indian Springs had the better fifth score by one stroke.
Grace Pfister shot a 45 for DeKalb, best among girls in the tournament, and two strokes ahead of Lily Oburn of East Noble.
A.J. Shambaugh led DeKalb with a 40, tying him for the top score with Fenton Gerardot of Leo and Griffin Husband of Crestview.
DeKalb’s other scores were Logan Hartsough 41, Ellington Sparkman 48 and Paige Williams 49.
Other East Noble scores were Carter McKinley 54, Hunter Shire 58, Easton Manniko 61 and Ian Leffers 62.
Indian Springs scores were Josh Eberly and Kyle Hoag both 43, Tyler Thiessen and Cam Waybright both 44, and Carson Henry 48.
CN shoots season best Friday
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble shot a season-best 220 Friday at Cobblestone and placed third out of four teams.
Hunter Halsey led the Cougars with 47, which was good for fourth place overall in the match.
CN had a 53 from Issac Nodine, a season-best 59 from Keaton Weber and 61 from Harrison Spencer.
