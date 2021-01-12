FREMONT – COVID-19 quarantine bit both Fremont basketball teams to start the Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday night due to close contact.
The Eagle boys overcame that and Garrett to win 63-52 in the nightcap of a first-round doubleheader.
The Railroader girls were too much in the opener 62-24.
Both winning teams will travel to Angola for quarterfinal games today against the Hornets. The Garrett-Angola marquee girls matchup will start at 6 p.m. followed by the Fremont-Angola boys game.
BOYS
Fremont 63, Garrett 52
The Eagles were without starters Ethan Bock and Gabel Pentecost and top reserve Nick Miller as all of them were quarantined. They still won a game that went back-and-forth.
Freshman Connor Slee put Fremont up 7-0 at the start and ended up with 14 points. Classmate Corbin Beeman had six points and was important handling the basketball and with his play defensively.
“They played pretty well,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said.
“I have all the faith in the world in my whole roster. Whoever wears a Fremont jersey, all they know is we expect the same effort and effectively follow the game plan and play Fremont basketball. I thought we did a real good job of doing that.”
The Eagles led 44-41 after three quarter and built the lead to 12 at 55-43 after a Logan Brace bucket with a little under four minutes left.
Brace led Fremont with 29 points and eight rebounds.
Senior forward Kaleb Gannon was easing his way back from his second stint of quarantine and made a basket and grabbed three rebounds in a little over four minutes of play. Classmate Garrett Kelly made his first start for the Eagles and had two steals.
Kyle Smith had 26 points for Garrett.
GIRLS
Garrett 62, Fremont 24
The Eagles already had a tall challenge ahead of them. They also had to play without two of their best players with Jada Rhonehouse and Eva Foulk in quarantine.
The Railroaders led 12-0 after one quarter. But senior post player Katie Berlew led a Fremont rally back into the game.
Fremont’s first points of the game came on a Berlew three-point play with 7 minutes, 6 seconds left in the second quarter. She scored the team’s first seven points, and the Eagles only trailed 14-7 with 5:42 before halftime.
But Garrett got going from three-point range to regain control. It led 32-11 at the half.
“We responded pretty well,” Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said. “We had some good looks, they just all didn’t drop. In the first quarter, we defended really well.
“We were able to work on different things and put kids in different situations. That is so important in a tournament week,” he added. “It’s nice to see everybody get a chance to play.”
Bailey Kelham had 23 points and four rebounds to lead Garrett, who had eight players score. Taylor Gerke had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Faith Owen hit three three-pointers for her nine points and also had two steals. Nataley Armstrong dished off five assists and Sadie Best made five steals.
Berlew had 11 points and five rebounds For Fremont, who might play in a consolation game on Thursday.
Garrett will play at Angola today at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest.
Prairie Heights 59, Churubusco 48
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers outscored the Eagles 16-5 in the fourth quarter to break a 43-43 tie.
Trevyn Terry had 22 points and five rebounds and Kennedy Kugler scored 17 points for PH. Mariah Hosted had 23 points for Churubusco.
Churubusco 108,
Prairie Heights 60
In Brushy Prairie, freshman Gavin Huelsenbeck had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles, who had five players score in double figures.
Luke McClure had 21 points and five assists. Jackson Paul added 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.