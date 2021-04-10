East Noble
Coach: Andy Bell
The Knights return a lot of familiar names that competed during the 2019 season.
Leading the way in the sprints is Emma Forker and Hope Fleck.
Anna Becker, Erin Weng and Rachel Weng will be in charge of the middle distance while Rachel Becker and Dakota Rodgers will lead the distance crew.
Mariah Maley, Lauren Munson and Danyelle Jordan will compete in the hurdle events.
Kylie Garton in the pole vault, Morgan Walz in the high jump, Forker in the long jump will score quite a bit for East Noble. Katie West and Sage Lawrence are a couple of the top throwers for the 2021 season.
Angola
Coach: Mark Cockroft
Cockroft, a former East Noble teacher and coach and current Hometown Media color analyst, will coach the Hornets. With a lot of recruiting help from his senior daughter Rachel, a lot of Angola’s premier female athletes are coming aboard to join established track and field athletes to create a very strong team.
The Hornets will be going for their fifth straight Northeast Corner Conference championship. Leading returners are senior sprinter Ashaunti Almond and juniors Hannah Blum and Isabella Trine.
Almond was part of the 4-by-100-meter relay team that set a school record and qualified for state in 2019. Blum was a regional qualifier in the 1,600 in 2019 while Trine was eighth in the regional in the pole vault at Indiana Wesleyan.
Seniors Bre Mendez and Kelsie Thomas are also back in the throws.
Leading the newcomers is one of the top distance runners in the state in sophomore Gracynn Hinkley.
Freshmen Riley Pepple and Macy Oberlin will lead the Hornets in the 800. Classmate Morgan Gaerte, a volleyball standout, will contribute in the relays, hurdle events and high jump.
Leading basketball junior Lauren Leach is new to track and will help in the relays, sprints and high jump. Leading soccer sophomore Maddie Dailey is a versatile athlete with good speed. Freshman Kylie Caswell is strong in the 400 and will help the relays.
Rachel Cockroft will run hurdles and in relay races, long jump and throw the shot and discus.
Sophomores Tyrah Stillman and Olivia Thomas are promising hurdlers and high jumpers. Classmate Gracie Pellicia is strong in the sprints.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Randy Rathburn
The Panthers shared the NECC Western Division title with West Noble two years ago. The numbers are even better this spring.
Prairie Heights has 25 girls on the roster and there is a lot of experience in those numbers. Twenty girls were on the team two years ago.
The Panthers are deepest in the middle distance events. Freshmen Breanna Glasgo, Carmen Wells and Lillie Gearheart have impressed early from that group.
PH has solid veteran athletes with senior Jaycee Malone in the sprints and the 100 hurdles, junior Allison Steele in the long distance events, senior Kennedy Myers in the throws, and seniors Alyssa Leland and Katlyn Dailey in the pole vault.
The Panthers have quality depth in the throws with junior Karlie Hartman and sophomore Trevyn Terry also in the mix. Terry and junior Kalli Aaron will high jump. Junior Alayna Springer will run hurdles and relays and long jump.
Two Panthers will take part in two sports this spring. Myers will also play tennis and Aaron will also play softball.
Central Noble
Coach: Hayden Kilgore
Kilgore said the total numbers are up from past years with a lot of varsity experience coming back for boys and girls teams.
Overall, Central Noble has balance among the throwing, sprints and distance events and need improvement in the mid-distances events.
Key competitors for the girls team are Madi Vice, Ella Zolman, Kayla Rinehold and Grace Ratliff.
Churubusco
Coach: Zach Dock
The Churubusco girls have a lot of talent at the top team with a lot of inexperience behind them.
Kilah Smith was the discus champion at the Northrop Sectional in 2019. Mariah Hosted is the team’s top returning sprinter, and senior Audrey Zeigler is coming off an ACL tear as a sophomore and will compete in the 800 and 4x100.
Senior Allie Basinger, junior Cara Debolt and freshman Jorja DeBolt will hold down the mid-distance and long distance positions for the Eagles.
Juniors Brielle Shearer, Hanna Boersma and Isabella Zuk will compete in a variety of events and are expected to be key point-getters for Churubusco.
Fremont
Coach: Tanner Wall
The Eagles will be strong in the middle distance and long distance events. Some of them were part of the cross country team that qualified for regional last fall, like senior Katie Berlew and sophomores Natalie Gochenour and Makayla Gumbel.
A big boost to the distance crew is the addition of junior Morgan Gannon, a transfer from Penn. Last fall, she ran in the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals in Terre Haute this past Halloween and placed seventh in the Elkhart Regional with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 51 seconds.
“We will need our sprint group of Gillian Treat, McKaylah Wright, Kalyn Schlottman and others to continue to improve over the season,” Wall said. “They have had a good start to training this season so far.”
Lakeland
Coach: Keith Thompson
The Lakers will focus more on individual development. Only 10 girls are on the team.
Top returners back from 2019 are juniors Brooklynn Rettig (high jump, 400) and Monica Guzman (distance).
Newcomers include sophomore Keylee Fleeman (distance) and freshmen Takya Wallace, Taylor Brown, Katie Freeman (400) and Emma Schiffli (pole vault). Wallace and Brown are both sprinters.
Westview
Coach: Paul E. Baker
The Warriors will be a small team for the 2021 season.
Sam Castillo in the sprints and DeAnn Fry in the distance are the only returning letterwinners. The rest of the team is in their first season of varsity track.
Eve Niccum, Natalie Privett, Lucy Rensberger, Sam Stump, Stacy Stutzman and Regina Yoder make up the rest of the roster.
Rensberger, Stump and Yoder are the throwers for Westview.
Eastside
Coach: Trisha Hill
Key returning athletes will lead the way for Eastside as it returns to competition.
Junior Brittney Geiger is showing leadership in the 300 low hurdles, coach Trisha Hill said. Aly Baker also figures to run the hurdles.
Whittney Pfefferkorn figures to be one of the Blazers’ top sprinters. Baker, Audrey Diehl, Lydia Sullivan and Allison Hoffelder also may help out there.
Morgan Willibey, Kennedy Helbert, Grace Rotz and Destiny Bonecutter are expected to compete in middle distance and distance events.
Joanie Kimpel will be a pole vaulter and is “very determined to succeed and improve as the season progresses,” Hill said. Pfefferkorn also may contribute there.
Senior Molly Holman will lead Eastside in the throws this year, and has also contributed by helping the team’s younger throwers. Erin Snyder also expects to help out in the throws along with Hailey Mack and Eleanor Neumann.
Geiger and Sullivan are penciled in for the long jump, with Diehl, Baker, Geiger and Hoffelder possibilities in the high jump.
Hill, a 1995 Eastside grad, wants her athletes to see track and field as a team sport rather than an individual sport, and wants her team to value good sportsmanship.
Hill also hopes to “set goals with each athlete and put forth all effort to accomplish these goals.” To do that, she wants to “teach the athletes to become competitive against themselves, always driving toward wanting more so they can gain the skills and drive to compete.”
Her athletes’ lives beyond track and field are most important to Hill.
“My goal is to make a positive impact on each and every one of my athletes, giving them something to reflect back on later in life,” Hill said. “Whether it be my constant lectures on eating healthy food, sleeping eight hours a night or teaching them that kindness is the key to living a happy life, I want to make a positive impact.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Daron White
The Panthers hope to continue the momentum of a young program, even after having last season canceled.
Senior hurdler Tori Miller and senior thrower Emily Burris are among the top returning athletes.
Junior Samantha Hartz was a sprinter as a freshman, but now may be used in some middle distance events after a strong performance in cross country last fall.
Sophomore Kesed Picazo has shown promise in the sprints.
Newcomers who could help include senior Olivia Rose (throws), juniors Frannie Talarico (sprints) and Heather Elwood (distance), sophomore Kaylee Rowlader (hurdles) and freshman Heather Elwood (hurdles).
Garrett
Coach: Kyler Perez
Several returning athletes could make the Railroaders competitive as they get back in action after last season was canceled.
Madilyn Malcolm figures to run middle distance and distance races along with Nataley Armstrong, who may also compete in the sprints. Valencia Placencia will run sprints and middle distance, and Tia Spiece and Emma Kioski are also sprinters.
Ella Baver is back in the middle distance events as well as the jumps and pole vault. Jordan Baer runs the hurdles and sprints, and is another pole vaulter. Sadie Best and Abby Weaver return in the throws.
Among the newcomers, Aida Haynes, Samantha Liechty, Makenna Malcolm and Addison Ebert could all help in the middle distance and distance events. Jada Spiece is a sprinter, and Bella Hug and Lauren Tinkler are throwers.
Kaitlyn Joseph hopes to help in the pole vault and sprints, and Lexi Gordon is a possibility in the jumps and sprints.
Hamilton
Coach: Garry May
The Marines will look to improve steadily with a young roster this year.
Gabby Gallaway, Caylie Kaiser, Meghyn McMullen and Makenzi Myers have varsity experience for Hamilton.
Raymie Howard, Chloe Prosser and Jasmine Schiek are among the newcomers who hope to help the Marines.
May has 11 years of coaching experience, including seven at Division I Towson in Maryland.
“We’re working on instilling a Marine mentality based on our athletic department’s core values,” May said. “We are looking to teach life lessons through the sport and enhance the student-athlete experience by creating life-long learners.”
DeKalb
Coach: Chris McGrew
Several returning athletes will serve as a foundation for the Baron girls this season.
Seniors Morgann Leslie and Jala Collins are back in the sprints and field events. Carla Hicks, Emily Samuelson, Audrey Brown, Sara Brown and Katie Gaddis return in the throws, and two strong distance runners are back in Riley Winebrenner and Lydia Bennett.
The girls will need help from 15 underclassmen, including freshmen sprinters Myca Miller, Scout Warner and Jersey Chalfant, and sophomore distance runner Abby DeTray.
“It will be extremely important for our athletes to compete with each other daily at practice and for them to push one another in our workouts,” said McGrew, who previously coached cross country and track at Garrett. “We’ve focused on setting individual and team goals throughout the season.”
