ANGOLA — Fremont’s girls golf team had another tight matchup with Garrett Tuesday on the back nine at Lake James Golf Club after the two teams shot the same score at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday on the Railroaders’ home links of Garrett Country Club.
Garrett hung in there trying to gain a share of the NECC regular season title on what has been one of the area’s biggest home field advantages. But the Eagles were one shot better, 199-200.
Prairie Heights was also in the match and shot 225.
There was a discrepancy after the match regarding a score on a hole from a Garrett player, and it could have had an impact on the final outcome. A score was agreed upon on the course during play by the Railroader and her playing partners from Fremont and Prairie Heights. That score did not change after coaches and players discussed the matter following the match.
“All coaches agreed that the rules were applied correctly,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said, referring to Garrett coach Julie DePew and Panther coach Charlie Pettibone.
If the match ended in a tie, Fremont would have won the fifth-player tiebreaker over the Railroaders with Khloe Glendening’s 59.
That full team effort was important for Fremont (11-2, 8-0 NECC). In the top two positions, Garrett was five shots better than the Eagles. Railroader Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 44, and Abby Weaver shot 49. That is compared to Halle Taner’s 47 and Katie Baker’s 51.
Kenadee Porath made up some ground for Fremont with her 52. And junior Janessa Ritter’s 49 proved to be huge to give the Eagles the narrow victory.
“Our four and five have been remarkably consistent,” Wirick said. “Janessa Ritter has consistently gotten better. To shoot 49 on the back nine at Lake James was incredible.”
Wirick felt fortunate to win the conference regular season title, and admitted timing was a factor. The Eagles got the area’s best team in Lakeland on the back nine at Lake James on Aug. 19, 185-189.
“We had some good breaks and took advantage of them,” Wirick said. “We talked at last year’s awards program and said ‘No more second place.’ These girls are great competitors. They don’t back down from challenges. They don’t fear it.”
Fremont and Garrett will play in wide-open Angola Sectional Saturday at Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus.
Prairie Heights was led by Amelia Johnston’s 47 and Haylee Henderson’s 57. The Panthers will play in the East Noble Sectional Friday at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville.
Lakeland 182, Churubusco 201
At Eel River in Churubusco, the Lakers ended their regular season on a winning note with four girls shooting in the 40s.
Madison Keil led Lakeland with 43. The Lakers also had 44 from Sadie Edsall, 46 from Bailey Hartsough, 49 from Tatum Retterbush and 52 from Kylee Watkins.
Eagle Molly Geiger was medalist with a 39.
Two Lakers played junior varsity rounds. Brooke Retterbush shot 50 and Amelia Trump shot 51.
