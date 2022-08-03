Prep Girls Golf Chargers best in 3-team match
SYRACUSE — West Noble opened its season Wednesday by winning a three-team match over local rivals Lakeland and West Noble at Maxwelton.
The Chargers defeated the Lakers 219-227. The Knights only had three girls playing and did not have enough girls to post a team score.
Mackensy Mabie was medalist with a 43 to lead the Chargers.
Brooke Retterbush paced Lakeland with a 51, and Amelia Trump shot 53.
Gracie Schoof led East Noble with a 54.
West Noble 219, Lakeland 227, East Noble inc.
WN: Mackensy Mabie 43, Abigail Hawn 57, Aubrey Weigold 58, Tori Hamman 61, Ashlyn Seigel 62, Lacy Leamon 69.
LL: Brooke Retterbush 51, Amelia Trump 53, Kebella Watkins 61, Lydia Trost 62, Peyton Waldron 67.
EN: Gracie Schoof 54, Kendall Belschner 69, Addison Eash 71.
Prep Volleyball Blazers need an assistant coach
BUTLER — Eastside is in need of an assistant volleyball coach.
Interested candidates can contact athletic director Aaron Willard at the school, 868-2186, ext. 3003 or by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
High Schools Garrett announces Big Train passes
GARRETT — The Garrett High School athletic department has announced 2022-2023 Big Train passes are now available.
These passes will be available online only. This is the only way to buy Big Train passes for high school.
Go to the school district’s website, gkb.k12.in.us and click on “athletics.” From there, click on “buy tickets” in the upper right corner.
On the “purchase tickets” page, click “season passes” located on the right side. Select which tickets you want and add them to your cart. Be sure to enter your name and email address and proceed to payment.
To account for fees charged by EventLink, Garrett High School has reduced the cost of this year’s passes.
Family Big Train passes are for immediately family living in the same household only.
Admission to games will be handled via smart device.
Adult senior gold cards are still valid, including any new gold cards issued by the athletic department.
