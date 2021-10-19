ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team picked up an important 3-1 victory over Adrian on senior day in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
The Thunder (7-7-1, 2-2-1 MIAA) clinched a berth in the six-team MIAA Tournament and moved into fourth place in the MIAA for a little bit ahead of Albion. The Britons hosted Olivet on Tuesday night.
Trine controlled play for the most part and outshot the Bulldogs 18-5. But Adrian (2-12-2, 0-5) scored first on a goal from Brian Politi in the 31st minute.
However, the Thunder rebounded quickly. Tyler Murphy scored his 11th goal of the season 1 minute, 25 seconds later to tie it at 1 on an assist from Will Burba. Then Francesco Mazzei hit the net 2:12 late on an assist from senior Brian Morris to put Trine in front with a little less than 11 minutes left before halftime.
The Thunder tilted the field for much of the second half. But junior keeper Luis Rodriguez made a big save on a shot in the box from Adrian’s Justin Sarka to keep Trine in the lead. That was the only save Rodriguez had to make in the entire match.
Freshman Luke Kearns scored on rebound with 8:28 left to give the Thunder insurance after Trevor Towghi’s shot hit the far goalpost after hitting a hand of Bulldog goalkeeper Alex Brock.
Trine has a few guys dealing with injuries, but coach David Jacobs said they are not season-ending and those players should be back soon.
“We have to get back to playing our style,” Jacobs said. “We played well for the first 25 minutes, then we fell asleep for a bit. The second half seemed wide open and we didn’t play up to our potential.”
The Thunder earned a target on their back after playing in the MIAA Tournament championship this past spring, falling to Hope 2-1 in overtime.
“I think that gave the guys a belief in themselves to get to that game,” Jacobs said. “That’s setting the bar pretty high. But that’s where it needs to be and where it is going to be as long as I’m here.”
Trine also had a tough stretch late in September and into October sandwiching Division I Notre Dame and Indiana in between perennial Division III power Calvin. The Knights got both of their goals in a span of 59 seconds late in the first half in Angola and the Thunder lost 2-0 despite a pretty good effort on Oct. 5.
“Opportunity knocked and I could not turn it down,” Jacobs said of playing the Fighting Irish and the Hoosiers. “It was a good experience for our guys. We hoped that it would slow the game down for us.”
Trine honored seniors Morris, Towghi, Beau Hill, Brandon Murphy and Connor Malmquist before the match. Hill was part of Jacobs’ first group of recruits and took advantage of the extra year of eligibility given due to COVID-19.
“Those seniors helped get us back on track,” Jacobs said.
The Thunder have two matches left in the regular season, and they are both on the road. They go to Albion Saturday afternoon and travel to Alma next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.