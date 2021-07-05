FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to Great Lakes 8-6 on Saturday night and 7-5 on Sunday night at Parkview Field.
The Loons won last week’s six-game series five games to one. Fort Wayne (23-30) has lost five straight games.
On Sunday night, Parkview Field had its largest crowd of the season with 7,686 fans in the stands.
The TinCaps led 4-0 after three innings. But Great Lakes scored all of its runs from the fifth through seventh innings to rally and run away.
The Loons scored four runs in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Three of those runs were scored after two outs. Justin Yurchak had a two-run double that broke a 4-4 tie.
The TinCaps scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate. But Loons reliever Melvin Jimenez induced a groundout to shortstop from Seamus Curran to end the game.
Justin Lopez had a two-run double in the first inning for Fort Wayne. Tirso Ornelas was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a run batted in.
TinCaps starting pitcher Gabe Mosser shut out the Loons over the first four innings before they got two runs off of him in the fifth. He allowed two earned runs, three hits and three walks in four and two-third innings and struck out seven.
On Saturday, Kelvin Melean walked with the bases loaded to give Fort Wayne a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Great Lakes scored three runs in the eighth to tie it and two more in ninth to take the lead and hang on for the victory.
Brandon Lewis had a three-run homer in the eighth for the Loons, then James Outman hit a two-run shot in the ninth off TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo (3-2).
Jonny Homza hit a two-run homer in Fort Wayne’s four-run third inning. He was 2-for-3 with two walks in the contest.
Melean was 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI for the TinCaps. Agustin Ruiz and Reinaldo Ilarraza each had two hits. Ornelas drove in two runs and Ilarraza stole a base.
Fort Wayne is back in action tonight at Parkview Field as it starts a six-game series with Lake County. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Family Feast Night with savings on select concession items.
