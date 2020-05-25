GARRETT — This week would have been sectional week for area high school baseball and softball teams.
A senior who felt like his team could have done something special during this time of year was Garrett’s Tristan Taylor. Now, he and his Railroader teammates will never know after the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“I was pretty devastated to be honest,” he said. “I was looking forward to getting out there with a whole new squad and looking forward to what we were going to be able to accomplish this year.”
Like his teammate Jarrett Bailey, Taylor thought Garrett had a good chance at winning the Northeast Corner Conference title this season.
“We were like a family. I think we could depend on each other. We could trust each other to do what we needed to do on and off the field,” Taylor said.
The family-like atmosphere around the program is something Taylor is going to miss.
“I’m really going to miss the guys. Those are the guys I grew up with playing baseball my whole life,” Taylor said. “I went to school with them, and then we had something special on the baseball team. We love being out there with each other.”
Personally, Taylor had high hopes for this season. He thought hitting over .400 was doable, and everything else in his game would have followed.
“I wanted this year to be my best one yet,” Taylor said. “I really think I was going to break through this year.”
The game of baseball has played a huge role in Taylor’s life. He’s been playing since he was 10 years old.
“It’s basically who I am. It’s what I know. It’s what I do best. It’s where I’m most comfortable,” Taylor said. “It’s really shaped me to be the person I am today, all the friendships and hardships I’ve gone through.”
Taylor will get to continue his baseball career at Earlham College, starting next season.
“I think losing this season really gave me a sense of appreciation. I think it’s going to give me a sense of appreciation when I step back on that ball field,” Taylor said. “Being able to appreciate the fact that I get to play the game that I love.”
When he gets down to Earlham, he plans on making a name for himself.
“I plan to put my nose down and get right to work,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, things will all work out.”
