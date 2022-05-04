Prep Girls Tennis Hornets top Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Wednesday. The Hornets are 9-1, 5-0 in the NECC.
Angola 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) won 6-1, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Taegan Roe-Ava Harris (A) won 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) won 6-0, 6-0.
Knights get past Leo
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Leo 3-2 in a key Northeast 8 Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Knights (8-1, 4-0 NE8) had straight-set wins from sophomore Sadie Potts at No. 3 singles and both doubles teams, Bree Walmsley and Ella Edwards at No. 1 and Breanna Arnold and Maria Bona at No. 2.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 5-2. Brooke Lindsey and Cayden Hulbert won in singles for the Knights. EN had doubles wins from the team of Keegan Ball and Taylor Eggering, the team of Angela Schocke and Georgia Bradley and the team of Allyson Savoie and Shaina Shae Coil.
East Noble 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Molli Runestad (L) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-0, 6-0. 2. Faith Brandenberger (L) def. Kya Mosley 6-1, 6-3. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Bella Bonecutter 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Leah Marquardt-Carys Merkler 6-4, 6-1. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Sally Kissner-Madeline Lomont 6-2, 6-2.
Cougars beaten by Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost 5-0 to Columbia City Wednesday.
The Eagles won at all five positions in two sets.
Columbia City 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndra Sheets (CC) def. Naomi Leffers (CN) 6-3, 6-0. 2. Maddie Miller (CC) def. Sarah Pilnock (CN) 6-2, 7-5. 3. Ali Alonso (CC) def. Avery Phillips (CN) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Anna Schrader-Mollie McCoy (CC) def. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner (CN) 6-2, 6-0. 2. Olivia Woodward-Noelani Stahl (CC) def. Jacelyn Hawn-Natalie Moore (CN) 6-0, 6-1.
Prep Baseball Fremont handles Churubusco
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Churubusco 9-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Wednesday
Nick Miller was 4-for-4 with two home runs, two singles, five runs batted in and three runs scored to lead the Eagles (13-3, 5-1 NECC). Sophomore Brody Foulk had a solid start, allowing one earned run and four hits over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Jacob Wagner and Ethan Bock each had two hits and stole a base for Fremont. Bock also scored three runs and walked while Wagner drove in two runs.
Croix Haberstock had three hits, including a double, for Churubusco and scored his team’s lone run in the second inning.
Blazers shut out by Carroll
BUTLER — Carroll’s Camden Herschberger tossed a one-hit shutout as the visiting Chargers cruised to a 15-0 win over Eastside Wednesday.
The game was a late addition to each team’s schedules.
The Chargers took advantage of 13 walks issued by four Blazer pitchers, scoring in all but one inning. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
After a scoreless first, Carroll scored four times in the second, once in the third, four times in the third and seven runs in the fifth. Jordan Malott led his team’s nine-hit attack with a home run and four runs batted in. Jayden Duba had two hits.
Jace Mayberry had Eastside’s only hit, a single with one out in the fifth.
Herschberger struck out seven and walked two. Jack Buchanan, Caeden Moughler, Carsen Jacobs and Loden Johnson pitched for Eastside.
Eastside hosts Garrett today.
Prep Softball Angola blanks Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Hornets racked up 13 hits in their 8-0 win over the Panthers Wednesday.
Alyssa Kyle and Harper Henney each were 3-for-4, and Kyle had two doubles. Grace Steury had two hits and three runs batted in, and Ellana Rowe homered.
In the circle, Kyle went the distance and scattered six hits with seven strikeouts.
Six different Panthers had a hit in the loss.
Prep Track & Field WN teams win NECC West titles
LIGONIER — Both West Noble teams clinched Northeast Corner Conference West Division championships and completed undefeated dual meet seasons with wins over Lakeland on Tuesday, 98-28 in the girls’ meet and 74-58 in the boys’ dual.
Both West Noble teams finished the regular season 6-0 overall in dual meets, including 5-0 in the NECC West.
In the girls’ meet, Ava Bish (1,600- and 3,200-meter runs) and Maddie Bottles (shot put, discus) won two events each for the Chargers. Brooklynn Rettig won the 400 and the high jump for the Lakers.
In the boys’ dual, Jalen Gonzalez (100, 200), Bradyn Barth (400, high jump), Grant Flora (1,600, 3,200) and Lucas Baker (shot put, discus) won two events apiece for West Noble. Gonzalez also anchored the Chargers 4-by-100 relay team to victory.
Dominic Lawrence won both hurdle events for Lakeland.
West Noble girls 98, Lakeland 28
100 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 13.2, 2. M. Yates (WN) 13.8, 3. Garcia (LL) 15.2. 200 — 1. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 27.4, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 28.2, 3. Martinez (WN) 32.2. 400 — 1. Rettig (LL) 1:06.5, 2. Venturi (WN) 1:09.7, 3. K. Freeman (LL) 1:11.6. 800 — 1. R. Clark (WN) 2:37, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 2:44, 3. Klages (WN) 2:48. 1,600 — 1. Bish (WN) 5:55.2, 2. Guzman (LL) 6:13.2, 3. Christlieb (WN) 6:42.9. 3,200 — 1. Bish (WN) 13:35, 2. Klages (WN) 14:12.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (M. Yates, Mawhorter, Dominguez, Haro-Rodriguez) 52, 2. Lakeland (Rettig, K. Freeman, Granados-Pineda, E. Schiffli) 53. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (M. Yates, Mawhorter, Venturi, Haro-Rodriguez) 4:26.9, 2. Lakeland (E. Schiffli, Guzman, K. Freeman, Rettig) 4:38.1. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (R. Clark, Brimhall, Bish, Christlieb) 13:33. 100 hurdles — 1. J. Baker (WN) 20.6, 2. Campos-Gonzalez (WN) 21.7, 3. Iddings (LL) 22.8. 300 hurdles — 1. M. Yates (WN) 52.4, 2. J. Baker (WN) 58.4, 3. Campos-Gonzalez (WN) 1:09.7.
High jump — 1. Rettig (LL) 4-10, 2. J. Baker (WN) 4-4. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 14-7, 2. Venturi (WN) 14-3.75, 3. Dominguez (WN) 12-10.5. Shot put — 1. Bottles (WN) 32-11, 2. Ar. Thompson (LL) 31, 3. K. Cox (WN) 31. Discus — 1. Bottles (WN) 96, 2. K. Cox (WN) 85-11, 3. Munoz (LL) 76-10. Pole vault — 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 9-6.
West Noble boys 74, Lakeland 58
100 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 11.3, 2. S. Pruitt (WN) 11.6, 3. Rubio (LL) 11.7. 200 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 23.1, 2. O. Troyer (LL) 23.6, 3. Barth (WN) 24. 400 — 1. Barth (WN) 55, 2. J. Marin (WN) 55.4, 3. C. Troyer (LL) 55.7. 800 — 1. Wachtman (LL) 2:08.4, 2. Ca. Hostetler (LL) 2:08.9, 3. I. Campos (WN) 2:10.9. 1,600 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 4:43.8, 2. I. Campos (WN) 4:49, 3. Wachtman (LL) 4:55.9. 3,200 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 10:01, 2. Ca. Hostetler (LL) 10:30, 3. I. Silva (WN) 10:38.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Parks, S. Pruitt, D. Yates, Gonzalez) 44.9, 2. Lakeland (Rubio, O. Troyer, Lawrence, An. Thompson) 45. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (J. Marin, Lowe, Barth, Gonzalez) 3:36.6, 2. Lakeland (O. Troyer, C. Troyer, Wachtman, Rubio) 3:36.8. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakeland (B. Schiffli, Luke Yoder, Ca. Hostetler, Wachtman) 8:40.8, 2. West Noble (Lowe, G. Flora, I. Silva, N. Shaw) 8:41.2. 110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 15.3, 2. D. Yates (WN) 17.4, 3. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 19.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 42.4, 2. D. Yates (WN) 42.5, 3. N. Shaw (WN) 45.5.
High jump — 1. Barth (WN) 5-4, 2. S. Pruitt (WN) 5-2, 3. Lawrence (LL) 5-2. Long jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 19-6.5, 2. Rubio (LL) 18-4.75, 3. S. Pruitt (WN) 17-7.25. Shot put — 1. L. Baker (WN) 44-4, 2. L. Munoz (LL) 38-8, 3. Raber (LL) 38-3. Discus — 1. L. Baker (WN) 114-10, 2. Reigling (LL) 114-4, 3. L. Munoz (LL) 114-1. Pole vault — W. Priestley (LL) 11-6, 2. T. Yoder (LL) 9-6, 3. W. Hilbish (WN) 8-6.
LPC girls 2nd at ECA
ELKHART — Lakewood Park’s girls team was second in a meet at Elkhart Christian Tuesday. The Panther boys finished sixth.
Kesed Picazo won the 400-meter dash, finished second in the 200 and third in the 100 to lead the LPC girls. Cassie Swing was first in the discus and placed second in the shot put.
The Panthers placed second in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. Lakewood Park also had runner-up finishes from Sam Hartz in the 800 and Kaylee Rowlader in the 100 hurdles. Dani Lesser was third in the 3,200.
The Panther boys had second-place finishes from Conner Hodges in the 200, Trennan Lilly in the 800 and Titus Shively in the 110 hurdles. Carter Bohlender finished third in the discus.
Angola beats Fremont, Hamilton
FREMONT — Both Hornet teams picked up two wins over Fremont and Hamilton Wednesday.
On the boys side, Angola defeated Hamilton 125-4 and beat Fremont 96-36. The Hornet girls won 118-9 over the Marines and 95-37 over the Eagles.
Girls
100 — 1. Pelliccia (A) 12.96, 2. Gillen (A) 13.15, 3. Zuccolotto (F) 13.65. 200 — 1. Pelliccia (A) 27.82, 2. McClure (A) 29.17, 3. Baker (F) 29.56. 400 — 1. Gillen (A) 1:03, 2. Smith (A) 1:05, 3. Baker (F) 1:07. 800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:38, 2. Jackson (A) 2:45, 3. Rago (A) 2:54. 1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:46, 2. Budak (A) 6:05, 3. Gumbel (F) 6:32. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (F) 12:15, 2. Gochenour (F) 12:58, 2. Budak (A) 13:06.
100 hurdles — 1. Villa-Romero (A) 17.02, 2. Parr (F) 18.22, 3. Thomas (A) 19.50. 300 hurdles — 1. Parr (F) 50.96, 2. Thomas (A) 51.57, 3. Villa Romero (A) 53.52. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola 53.26, 2. Fremont 55.54, 3. Hamilton 1:02. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola-A 4:26, 2. Angola-B 4:42, 3. Angola-C 4:58. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola-A 11:07, 2. Angola-B 12:13.
High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. Parr (F) 4-10, 3. Foulk (F) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Rodriguez Feuerhahn (A) 14-2, 2. Zuccolotto (F) 14-0.5, 3. Stillman (A) 13-0. Pole vault — 1. Trine (A) 7-6, 2. Foulk (F) j7-0, 3. Marple (A) j7-0. Shot put — 1. Stillman (A) 29-6 1/2, 2. Kaiser (H) 28-6, 3. Combs (F) 27-10 1/2. Discus — 1. Stillman (A) 88-0, 2. Kaiser (H) 86-2 1/2, 3. Foulk (F) 85-4.
Boys
100 — 1. Cruz Conley (A) 11.45, 2. Hart (F) 11.64, 3. Buell (A) 12.09. 200 — 1. Hart (F) 22.74, 2. Schreiber (A) 23.25, 3. Steury (A) 23.74. 400 — 1. Herbert (A) 53.54, 2. Michael (A) 54.91, 3. Blue (F) 56.81. 800 — 1. Hinman (A) 2:18.73, 2. Yarnelle (A) 2:18.94, 3. Witherspoon (A) 2:21. 1,600 — 1. Yarnelle (A) 4:40, 2. Hinkley (A) 5:01, 3. Hill (A) 5:43. 3,200 — 1. Burney (A) 10:38, 2. Enyeart (A) 11:34, 3. Fisher (F) 14:39.
110 hurdles — 1. Brace (F) 16.79, 2. Teachout (F) 17.99, 3. Mortorff (A) 19.53. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (F) 45.23, 2. Smith (A) 46.20, 3. Teachout (F) 48.36. 4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 45.84, 2. Angola 45.89, 3. Hamilton 54.41. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola-A 3:42, 2. Angola-B 3:44, 3. Fremont 3:54. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola-A 9:22, 2. Angola-B 9:50, 3. Fremont 9:58.
High jump — 1. Weiss (A) 6-1, 2. Oberlin (A) 6-0, 3. Brace (F) 5-10. Long jump — 1. Herbert (A) 19-0, 2. Steury (A) 18-3, 3. Teachout (F) 18-1. Shot put — 1. Villafuerte (A) 47-6, 2. Gebhart (A) 47-4, 3. Slee (F) 36-6. Pole vault — 1. Koch (A) 10-6, 2. McEntarfer (F) 10-3, 3. Gaskill (F) j10-0. Discus — 1. Villafuerte (A) 131-4, 2. Gebhart (A) 114-4, 3. Garcia (A) 108-8.
College Tennis Trine men fall in MIAA semis
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team had its season end with a 5-0 loss to Hope in a semifinal dual of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Flying Dutchmen (8-12) won all three doubles matches, then won the first two singles matches to finish to end the dual.
Trine’s Aaron Streit and Ryan Smith lost at No. 1 singles 8-4. The Thunder No. 2 doubles team of Cole Goodman and Alex Mullett lost 8-3.
The Thunder finished 10-8. Hope will play Kalamazoo in the championship dual on Friday afternoon. The Hornets defeated Calvin 5-2 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
The MIAA announced its all-conference teams for men’s tennis on Tuesday. The freshman Goodman was picked to the All-MIAA First Team and the junior Streit made the Second Team.
Goodman, from Eagle, Michigan, was 4-3 against conference opponents at No. 1 singles, and was 5-1 at No. 1 doubles.
“As a freshman, Cole immediately embraced his role as the top singles player while working tirelessly on his doubles play,” Trine coach Erin Kolar said at trinethunder.com. “The three singles matches he lost all went the distance. With the success he had, I’m really looking forward to watching him grow and compete for the next several years!”
Streit, a Fairfield High graduate, was 5-2 at No. 2 singles and 5-2 at No. 2 doubles in MIAA play. The two singles losses came to players who made the All-MIAA First Team and the two doubles losses came against Hope and Kalamazoo, the top two teams in the conference.
“Aaron’s experience and leadership helped the team achieve new successes this year. I’m elated he is finally being recognized for all his hard work!” Kolar said.
