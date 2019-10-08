EMMA — The Lakewood Park girls soccer team faced little resistance in its first-round match against Central Noble on Tuesday and beat the Cougars 3-0 to advance to Thursday’s semifinal match back at Westview.
The Panthers (8-5) will face Bethany Christian in the first semifinal match at 5 p.m.
The Panthers dominated possession against the Cougars (1-14) and most of the game was played on their side of the field.
Lakewood Park attacked the goal early and often. Its first goal came less than 10 minutes into the match. Hannah Sibery took a shot in the box and the save attempt by Cougar goalie Maddie Bremer got away from her and Lakewood Park’s Sam Hartz capitalized by putting a touch on it and into the net.
Six minutes later, the Panthers were on the move again and this time it was Hartz finding Sabra Harms with a short cross in front of the goal. Harms took one touch and buried the shot.
Central Noble challenged the net only a few times over the 80 minutes. The Cougars had one shot on goal and it came early in the second half after a turnover that had the ball come to Meghan Kiebel with a wide-open lane to the goal. Kiebel dribbled into the box and took a shot but was stopped by Lakewood keeper Kaylee Zehr.
The Panthers added to their lead with another goal with 23 minutes left in the match. Hartz dribbled to the end line then passed the ball to the top of the box, where Sibery got just enough on her attempt to slip it inside the left post.
Lakewood Park outshot the Cougars 24-1 (12–1 on goal).
Bremer made nine saves for Central Noble.
