SYRACUSE — The night didn’t end like Garrett had hoped, but the Railroader boys basketball team was able to get in the win column in the first game of the Wawasee Holiday Tournament at Syracuse Wednesday.
The Railroaders (1-7) beat Fairfield 70-61 in the morning round but lost to Illiana Christian 66-42 in the championship game. Wawasee needed overtime to beat Fairfield 56-52 in the consolation game.
Garrett 70, Fairfield 61
There’s nothing like victory, especially when it’s your first one.
Garrett got hot in the third quarter, and carried that momentum to its first win of the season.
After his team’s last game, a 65-53 loss to Heritage Dec. 22, Garrett head coach Bryan Leverenz said getting the first victory is sometimes the toughest one.
“It feels really good,” Leverenz said. “Our kids have been putting in the work the entire time. They’ve been getting better every single practice, every single game.
“We’ve been in that situation before, we haven’t been able to finish, but we were able to make some key stops and hit some key shots.
“I’m just really excited for our kids, and hopefully we can use this to rattle off a few more.”
Trailing 30-28 at the break of a back-and-forth first half, the Railroaders knocked down six threes in the third quarter — three from sophomore David Gater — that turned a five-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
Gater led all scorers with 30 points, including six threes in the game. Jasen Bailey had 11 points and Jaxson Gould added eight.
The Railroaders hit 12 threes in the game and were 12-of-17 at the free throw line.
Fairfield’s Anders Revoir scored twice in transition on Garrett turnovers, the last coming with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third, to give his team a 37-32 lead.
That’s when the Railroaders took over. Gater hit threes on Garrett’s next three possessions, to put his team ahead to stay, 41-37.
Following a Falcon free throw, Bailey, Luke Coffman and Blake Ratcliffe all dialed long distance. Ratcliffe’s bomb from the left corner gave his team a 50-40 lead with 2:15 to go in the quarter.
Fairfield’s Braylon Chupp hit a three, and a Lincoln Penrose free throw cut the margin to five by the end of the quarter.
That would be as close as the Falcons would get, however. Bailey and Fairfield’s Owen Miller traded threes to start the fourth.
Kyle Smith hit a bomb, then stole the ball and scored to restore the 10-point cushion, 59-49. Garrett’s largest lead, 13 points, came when Bailey nailed a three with 4:31 to play.
Revoir led Fairfield (1-6) with 23 points. Braedon Helms had 11 points and Penrose added eight.
Illiana Christian 66,
Garrett 42
Where the Railroaders had tremendous success beyond the arc in the morning game, they were just 4-of-22 in the championship game.
Early, however, Garrett picked up where it left off, with Bailey and Gater each hitting a three in the opening quarter, and led 10-6 on Bailey’s lane drive with 2:51 left in the quarter.
Illiana Christian, a new IHSAA Class 2A school located in northwest Indiana, had an 8-0 run late in the first and a 10-0 run in the second quarter.
Weston Beauvais and Zeke Van Essen hit threes in the latter surge. Illiana Christian (5-2) led 14-12 after one and 28-20 at halftime.
Senior Logan Van Essen led all scorers with 22 points, with 12 coming in the third quarter, in which the Vikings began pulling away.
He scored eight straight for Illiana, including a score in transition, for a 38-23 lead with 5:33 left in the third.
Garrett fought back to get the margin to single digits by the end of the quarter.
Zeke Van Essen’s driving layup with 6:05 to go turned out the lights — literally — as a temporary power failure brought the game to a halt with Illiana Christian holding a 51-36 lead. Garrett was never closer than 13 after that.
Three Vikings players had nine points each.
Gater led Garrett with 12 points. Bailey had nine points and Smith had eight.
