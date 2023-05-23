FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s unified track and field team qualified for the Kokomo Regional by tying for second in the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional Saturday.
The Knights tied for second with the host Legends 104. They were both a point better than fourth-place Columbia City. Carroll won the meet with 113 points, and DeKalb was sixth with 86.
The top three placing teams in unified track and field sectionals advance to regionals.
Baron freshman James Hartleroad tied for the best shot put throw in the meet with Columbia City’s Ian Schuman at 44 feet, 2 inches.
EN’s Omar Castillo had the second best long jump in the meet at 16-3.25. The Knights were third overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay with the team of Emily Hart, Katlyn Pease, Morgan Davis and Kati Mosley in 1 minute, 8.43 seconds.
East Noble’s Tyson Reinbold was fourth overall in the mixed shot put at 40-8, and Nate McNamara was fifth overall in the mixed 100-meter dash in 13.83 seconds.
Knight Madison Wiedman won her section in the mixed 400.
Placing fourth overall for DeKalb were Keagen Yarian in the mixed 400 in 59.15 seconds, Jaiden Stokes in the mixed long jump at 15-10.5, and its 4-by-100-yard relay in 56.41 seconds with the quartet of Stokes, Christian Butcher, Aiden Maloney and Hartleroad.
Baron freshman Skylyn Shoffner won her section in the mixed shot put.
Penn Sectional
At TCU Freed Field in Mishawaka on Saturday, Central Noble had a solid day to finish fourth with 90 points. It was 11 points from third place and the final regional-qualifying spot, held by the host Kingsmen with 101.
Elkhart won with 115 points, and NorthWood was second with 106.
Cougar sophomore Skyler Swartz was the overall winner in the mixed long jump.
Also for CN, Danny Taylor was third overall in the mixed shot put, Hunter Wait was fourth overall in the mixed 400-meter run, and Madison Vice was fifth overall in the mixed 100. The Cougars were fourth overall in the 4-by-100 relay with the team of Paige Boots, Naomi Leffers, Anna Bodie and McKenlee Jones.
Boots was first in her section in the mixed 100.
F.W. North Side Sectional
Team Scores
1. Carroll 113 points, 2t. F.W. North Side and East Noble 104, 4. Columbia City 103, 5. Homestead 101, 6. DeKalb 86, 7. New Haven 83, 8. Norwell 58, 9. Delta 39, 10. Blackford 38.
Event Results
4x100-meter relay: 1. Columbia City (J. Moore, Quinn, Randall, C. Ball) 1:04.23, 3. East Noble (E. Hart, Ka. Pease, Mo. Davis, K. Mosley) 1:08.43, 4. Carroll (C. Buck, Klaehn, E. Jones, Yager) 1:11.04, 6. DeKalb (Shoffner, Eggering, Bain, Huff) 1:25.88.
4x100-yard relay: Section 1 — 1. Homestead 51.48, 2. Columbia City (C. Pieper, G. Shepherd, A. Tucker, Short) 54.39, 4. DeKalb (Stokes, Butcher, Maloney, J. Hartleroad) 56.41. Section 2 — 1. Carroll (Reynolds, Bane, M. Livingston, DeLieto) 57.70, 2. East Noble (Mi. Castillo, O. Castillo, Clauson, Reinbold) 58.36.
Mixed 100: Section 1 — 1. Daw. Garrett (CC) 12.46, 5. N. McNamara (EN) 13.83. Section 2 — 1. B. Phillips (H) 14.39, 2. Frazier (EN) 14.43, 4. E. Jones (Car) 14.57, 6. Hoch (Car) 15.26. Section 3 — 1. Dressler (Car) 15.39, 3. Rigsby (DK) 15.75, 4. D. Paige (Car) 16.02, 5. Bockelman (CC) 16.55, 8. G. Collins (DK) 18.62. Section 4 — 1. J. Sanchez (FWNS) 17.08, 3. Ka. Pease (EN) 18.22, 4. A. VanGessel (DK) 18.41, 5. Randall (CC) 19.76. Section 5 — 1. J. Slone (CC) 23.39, 2. Clauson (EN) 24.79.
Mixed 400: Section 1 — 1. Cook (H) 56.59, 2. Bane (Car) 57.69, 3. Pieper (CC) 58.43, 4. K. Yarian (DK) 59.15. Section 2 — 1. Brock Cox (H) 1:05.07, 2. Butcher (DK) 1:05.17, 3. Weidner (Car) 1:07.46, 6. Pippenger (EN) 1:11.68, 8. S. Simmons (DK) 1:13.96. Section 3 — 1. Wiedman (EN) 1:08.57, 2. C. Evans (CC) 1:12.31, 3. Louthan (DK) 1:21.27, 4. D. Paige (Car) 1:21.71, 5. DeLieto (Car) 1:22.51, 7. Bloom (CC) 1:23.84, 8. Kumfer (EN) 1:51.78. Section 4 — D. Brockhaus (NH) 1:34.60, 2. Mi. Castillo (EN) 1:47.90, 4. Hoium (CC) 2:00.72.
Mixed Long Jump: Flight 1 — 1. Potchka (Car) 17-7.5, 2. O. Castillo (EN) 16-3.25, 4. Stokes (DK) 15-10.5, 6. Carr (CC) 14-11.75, 7. K. Yarian (DK) 14-4.75. Flight 2 — 1. Berg (FWNS) 13-7, 4. K. Hunt (EN) 11-8, 5. Mi. Smith (DK) 10-7.75. Flight 3 — 1. Hines (FWNS) 12-5, 2. Windmiller (Car) 12-1.75, 3. Mueller (EN) 11-0.5, 6. E. Hathaway (DK) 8-2.5. Flight 4 — 1. E. Brockhaus (NH) 10-1, 3. Dressler (Car) 8-5, 6. M. Geiger (CC) 7-11, 7. A. Tucker (CC) 7-7.5. Flight 5 — 1. D. Brockhaus (NH) 6-3, 2. Dupuis (Car) 5-6.75, 4. Kumfer (EN) 3-7.
Mixed Shot Put: Flight 1 — 1t. J. Hartleroad (DK) and Schuman (CC) 44-2, 3. Koons (Car) 44-1, 4. Reinbold (EN) 40-8, 6. M. Livingston (Car) 35-9, 8. Reynolds (Car) 33-6. Flight 2 — 1. J. Brown (Nwl) 33-3, 3. S. Simmons (DK) 32-4.5, 8. K. Leighty (EN) 25-2.5. Flight 3 — 1. S. White (CC) 29-3, 3. Louthan (DK) 27-8, 4. DJ Ball (CC) 25-9.5. Flight 4 — 1. Shoffner (DK) 21-7.5, 4. C. Ball (CC) 19-2.25. Flight 5 — 1. C. Kline (Car) 16-7.5, 2. S. Caskey (EN) 14-8.25, 5. H. Handshoe (EN) 7-7.5.
Penn Sectional
Team Scores
1. Elkhart 115, 2. NorthWood 106, 3, Penn 101, 4. Central Noble 90, 5. South Bend Adams 89, 6. LaVille 86, 7. Warsaw 75, 8. Goshen 73, 9. Mishawaka 62, 10. Wawasee 61, 11. South Bend Riley 33.
Event Results
4x100-meter relay: 1. SB Adams 1:02.07, 4. Central Noble (Paige Boots, N. Leffers, Bodie, McK. Jones) 1:16.73.
4x100-yard relay: 1. NorthWood 55.28, 6. Central Noble (Swartz, Taylor, Pay. Boots, Maxton) 1:36.93.
Mixed 100: Section 1 — 1. Nettrouer (LaV) 12.89, 5. M. Vice (CN) 13.85. Section 4 — 1. Zumbrun (P) 17.48, 5. Sexton (CN) 18.91. Section 5 — 1. Paige Boots (CN) 19.52. Section 6 — 1. Crouch (E) 21.01, 6. Maxton (CN) 57.22.
Mixed 400: Section 1 — 1. Greenlee (P) 59.08, 4. H. Wait (CN) 1:03.38. Section 3 — 1. Sprankle (War) 1:16.15, 4. Aa. Phillips (CN) 1:20.78.
Mixed Long Jump: Flight 1 — 1. Swartz (CN) 16-10.25. Flight 2 — 1. Rocha (War) 14-2.25, 3. Ma. Jones (CN) 13-3. Flight 3 — 1. Borton (LaV) 12-1.75, 4. VanHalst (CN) 11-1. Flight 4 — 1. B. Roose (Waw) 10-11, 4. Macy (CN) 9-8.25.
Mixed Shot Put: Flight 1 — Jellison (E) 54, 3. Taylor (CN) 40-9. Flight 2 — 1. R. Kitson (NW) 29-0.5, 3. Amialtepec (CN) 27-2, 4. Mc. Jones (CN) 26-3. Flight 5 — 1. S. Morris (SBAd) 17-5, 2. Evard (CN) 15-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.