16 area gridders Academic All-State
Sixteen area high school football players were recently selected to the 2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
DeKalb led the area with seven players making the team for their efforts in the classroom. Those student-athletes were Tyson Conley, Trestan Kern, Jacob Leming, Curtis Martin, Corey Price, Evan Snider and Kai Zacharias.
Eastside and Angola each had four Academic All-Staters. Jared Seiler, Hayden Gardner, Lane Cleckner and class salutatorian Jaiden Baker were picked from the Blazers. Tucker Hasselman, Gage King, Tim Macomber and Jacksyn Nafziger from the Hornets.
Also making the Academic All-State team was Lakeland lineman Jaron Fry.
All the area Academic All-State selection were in Indiana’s Region 3.
