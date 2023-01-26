GARRETT — With the extreme turnover on the Garrett girls basketball roster, senior Maddy Schenkel had a new opportunity this season.
She’s made the most of the tough journey and will now get another opportunity. She committed Tuesday to play basketball at the University of Saint Francis.
“I grew up in Fort Wayne,” Schenkel said. “Saint Francis was always there. I’m just stoked about it.”
She said she will study exercise science and psychology.
The Cougars, who play in the NAIA and the Crossroads League, have a new coach this year in Jeremy Henney, who had been an assistant to former East Noble and Tri-State standout Chad LaCross in the USF men’s program.
“Our roster size right now is extremely small,” Henney said. “We carried 10 this year, and one has been out with an ACL all year. We want to bring a lot of girls in.
“We want to bring in high-character girls in who will compete. Not only does she have those attributes, we feel we can win with people that want to be good. We’re really excited about getting her.”
Schenkel said she likes the way Henney’s team plays.
“The play very fluid,” she said. “He trusts in his players and their abilities. That’s something I think is really cool and inspiring. That really drew me in to his program.
“Some people I’ve known are very close to him. They talk about him and what he wants to do with his program a lot. We’ve had those conversations too. I’m pretty stoked to be a part of this program he wants to build.”
Schenkel has averaged 6.8 points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Railroaders this season.
“She’s had to work for it,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Our kids that have been in the program for so long had to learn how to play and learn their roles. We had a summer but our team was different.
“Since the turn of the new year, she’s really starting to settle in. We notice it every day in practice. It’s only going to continue to get better, and as she goes to this next level she’ll learn that and she’ll be ready to contribute.”
