INDIANAPOLIS — Eight of the 11 area teams will start their postseason journeys on the road in first-round sectional games on Oct. 25.
The sectional draws for 317 teams were announced on Sunday evening for the 47th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts.
Class 4A, Sectional 19 will be exciting once again, especially with East Noble and DeKalb having strong seasons.
The Knights (8-0) will visit an old friend at Northridge (4-4), and the Barons (7-1) will face Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City (4-4).
Raider coach Tom Wogoman is a former East Noble assistant coach. He also was the Knights’ head wrestling coach for a short time.
Northridge is 4-4. Its wins have come against teams with a combined record of 2-30. But the Raiders have been feisty against real good teams, like a 10-0 loss at Concord on Friday and a 28-13 loss on Sept. 20 against a Warsaw team that is now 7-1. The Minutemen are also 7-1.
DeKalb and Columbia City have played close games the last couple years with talented young quarterback Greg Bolt leading the Eagles.
The two teams went back-and-forth on Sept. 20 in Columbia City. The Barons got a turnover in the final seconds to stop the driving Eagles and win 20-17 to spoil Columbia City’s homecoming.
If East Noble and DeKalb both win, the rivals will be in round two in Kendallville.
Angola (4-4) will return to Leo (7-1) after getting drilled by standout running back Peyton Wall and the Lions 33-13 on Aug. 30.
Horace Greeley’s phrase “Go West, Young Man” applies to all the area teams in Class 3A, Sectional 26. West Noble (8-0) will head west to play John Glenn (3-5) in Walkerton, Lakeland (2-6) will play at Mishawaka Marian (7-1), and Garrett (2-6) will travel to Jimtown (4-4).
John Glenn has played a tough schedule, including 8-0 Boone Grove and 7-1 Knox and 6-2 LaVille outside of the Northern Indiana Conference’s South Division. That division includes Marian, Jimtown and South Bend Washington. The Falcons have given Washington one of its two losses.
Marian has won four straight 3A sectional championships.
The Railroaders defeated the Jimmies in sectional games at Memorial Field in 2015 and 2016. The 2016 game was a sectional final.
The last time Garrett played on Knepp Field was in a 3A sectional final in 2011 that Jimtown won 34-14. A lot has changed on that field recently. It is also called Sharpe Stadium and the field turf there is in its first season of use.
In Class 2A, Sectional 35, Eastside and Central Noble are in the bottom half of the bracket and will both hit the road against traditionally strong programs who are formidable, but not as dynamic as they usually are. The Cougars (2-6) go to Bishop Luers (2-6) and the Northeast Corner Conference Small School division champion Blazers (6-2) play at Woodlan (3-5).
The Summit Athletic Conference has put it to the Knights. But Luers will be a tough assignment for a building CN squad.
The Warriors won all six meetings over Eastside from 2014-17.
Prairie Heights (1-7) will host a Whitko team that is currently winless. The Panthers defeated the visiting Wildcats 28-22 in the sectional opener last season. Whitko is only averaging 176.6 yards of total offense and only has 36 players on its roster according to MaxPreps for first-year coach Phil Jensen.
In Class 1A, Sectional 44, Churubusco (6-2) will be tested right out of the gate as it will host undefeated Southwood.
The Knights still have a potent offense in place, averaging 33.4 points per game. They have only allowed 5.4 points per game, posting shutouts in three of the last four contests.
Fremont (4-4) will travel a little over two hours to Denver and play North Miami (3-5). The Warriors are averaging close to 200 rushing yards per game.
Game times for the sectional contests will be released sometime over the next few days.
IHSAA Local
Sectional Pairings
Class 4A, Sectional 19
East Noble (8-0) at Northridge (4-4)
Columbia City (4-4) at DeKalb (7-1)
Wawasee (1-7) at NorthWood (5-3)
Angola (4-4) at Leo (7-1)
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) at South Bend Washington (6-2)
Garrett (2-6) at Jimtown (4-4)
Lakeland (2-6) at Mishawaka Marian (7-1)
West Noble (8-0) at John Glenn (3-5)
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Whitko (0-8) at Prairie Heights (1-7)
Fairfield (4-4) at Bluffton (6-2)
Central Noble (2-6) at Bishop Luers (2-6)
Eastside (6-2) at Woodlan (3-5)
Class 1A, Sectional 44
Southwood (8-0) at Churubusco (6-2)
Northfield (4-4) at Triton (2-6)
Fremont (4-4) at North Miami (3-5)
Caston (0-8) at Adams Central (7-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.