KENDALLVILLE — For DeKalb, it was the worst beginning imaginable.
For East Noble, it was business as usual from the very start.
With the Barons bogged down with mistakes, the Knights scored in three plays on the game’s first possession and four touchdowns in the first quarter on their way to a 42-14 win in the Class 4A sectional football semifinals Friday.
East Noble (11-0) will host Leo in the sectional championship game next Friday. The Lions beat NorthWood 10-6 in Friday’s other semifinal.
“That’s been the name of the game for us all year, take it a game at a time and be prepared for each opponent. That’s all we’re thinking about,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We had DeKalb on our mind all week. We recognized what happened last year when they gave us a surprise (the Knights stopped a two-point conversion in the final minute to preserve a one-point victory).
“We thought we have a team that deserved to be in the position we’re in right now. I’m real excited for the seniors to have an opportunity to win a championship.”
Bailey Parker scored on runs of 10 and 54 yards in the first quarter. In between, he threw scoring passes of 13 yards to Hayden Jones and 5 yards to Brett Christian.
He connected with Jones on a 39-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter, capping a 90-yard, 15-play march. With Joe Painter perfect on extra points, East Noble led 35-0 at the half, putting the IHSAA mercy rule into effect. The second half was played with a running clock.
Amstutz said his players didn’t want revenge for last season’s close call as much as they knew to guard against it happening again.
“It was a learning experience,” Amstutz said. “We’ve won a number of games, and very rarely has somebody come back and punched you in the mouth.
“Especially with the seniors, nights like this are a culmination of learning things over the course of a career.”
All the little mistakes that plagued the Barons (8-3) through the season seemed to all crop up at once. Problems with the snap in the shotgun, problems with a snap on a punt, and getting caught on hard counts and jumping offsides on defense gave the Knights help they didn’t need.
“We didn’t come ready to play,” DeKalb coach Pete Kempf said.
The Knights were determined to stop the Barons’ clock-eating running game, and DeKalb went to the air to find some room to operate. The Barons threw an uncharacteristic 31 passes with seven different receivers making catches.
“Our defense has been lights out all year,” Amstutz said.
DeKalb went 74 yards in 14 plays to start the second half, and broke up the shutout on a 4-yard scoring run by Curtis Martin. Evan Eshbach later hit Easton Rhodes with a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Parker threw his fourth scoring pass of the night, a 9-yarder to Nick Munson.
Kempf had an emotional meeting with his seniors, who he feels have revived the football culture at DeKalb.
“I’m proud of these seniors and where they’ve come from,” Kempf said. “We were a program of less than 30 when these guys were in seventh grade, losing games by (large margins) regularly, a skeleton of a football team.
“These seniors are the ones that made the difference. To go from a football program that was the joke of the community, the joke of the conference to competitive, to ranked, to having the most wins in 20 years is nothing to bat an eye at.”
Kempf feels the seniors and his program are better for the experience.
“Growing a football program and doing it the right way is never easy,” he said. “There are shortcuts that can be taken either in football or life just to win. That’s not something we do.
“There were no shortcuts taken to our success. These guys started it, they worked their way to something special, and that tonight is what should be celebrated.”
