WATERLOO — It’s hard to say which they liked better.
Did the Snider Panthers like hitting threes more, or grabbing the ball on a rebound or steal and racing to the other end?
The Panthers did plenty of both in an 82-65 victory over DeKalb Wednesday night.
One night after winning on a three-pointer at the buzzer against Churubusco, the Panthers (13-3) hit 16 from behind the line against DeKalb. Five of their baskets in a row in one stretch of the first half were three-pointers.
Snider led 47-34 at the break.
The second half featured more fast break action. The Panthers scored plenty, but DeKalb did get back much of the time to challenge shots.
DeKalb (4-11) had success going inside to 6-foot-5 Connor Penrod, who had 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting and also seven rebounds. Cole Richmond hit four threes and had 18 points and Brantley Hickman added 12.
The Barons often were able to penetrate, but found many of their shots altered by the bigger, faster Panthers. Other times, nearly every pass had a Snider hand in the way.
Michael Eley had four threes and 27 points to lead Snider. Karson Jenkins also hit four triples and scored 17 points. Isaac Farnsworth and Jade Moore also reached double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.
Snider won the junior varsity game 64-41. Bryce Dobson had 12 points and Donnie Wiley scored 10 for DeKalb.
The Panthers also took the freshman game 52-46. Parker Smith and William Seigel both had 14 for the Barons.
