ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team released its 2022 football schedule on Tuesday.
The Thunder (6-4 in 2021) will open the season with a brand new opponent on a Thursday night when Anderson comes to Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on Sept. 1. It will start at 7 p.m.
Two quality non-conference opponents return to the Trine schedule after playing solid games with the Thunder last year. Trine will travel to Rose-Hulman for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 10 after the Engineers escaped Angola with 31-30 win this past season. Centre, Kentucky, makes the trip up to Angola on Sept. 24 for a 2:30 p.m. start. Centre went 8-2 in 2021 and beat the Thunder at home 14-7 last season.
An old rivalry will be renewed on Sept. 17 when Trine travels to Franklin for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Red Faught Stadium. The Grizzlies won five of the first six meetings over the Thunder from 2004-09, and the games developed into great matchups, especially after current Trine athletic director Matt Land became Thunder football coach in 2006.
Trine’s homecoming game will also be the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener on Oct. 1 when it takes on Alma.
The Thunder will host both MIAA co-champions from last season in consecutive games, Albion on Oct. 22 and Hope on Nov. 5 after a bye week in the regular season home finale. The Britons made the NCAA Division III playoffs last season.
Trine 2022 Football Schedule
September: 1, Anderson, 7 p.m.; 10, at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.; 17, at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.; 24, Centre (Ky.), 2:30 p.m.
October: 1, Alma (homecoming), 1 p.m.; 8, at Adrian, 5 p.m.; 15, at Olivet, 1 p.m.; 22, Albion, 1 p.m.
November: 5, Hope, 1 p.m.; 12, at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
