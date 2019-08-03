Pro Baseball TinCaps salvage series split with Great Lakes Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps salvaged a split of the four-game series with Great Lakes after defeating the Loons 3-1 in 10 innings on Friday night.
Blake Hunt was placed on second base to start the top of the 10th inning and scored when Michael Curry led off the inning with a double to left off Loons reliever Jasiel Alvino to break the 1-1 tie. Tyler Benson pinch ran for Curry and scored on Lee Solomon’s groundout.
Tucupita Marcano had three hits and a run batted in for Fort Wayne. Agustin Ruiz reached base in all five plate appearances with two singles, two walks, and was hit by a pitch.
Mason Fox pitched two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts to get the win for the TinCaps.
Efrain Contreras started on the mound (15-25 second half, 48-60 overall before Saturday night’s game) for Fort Wayne and allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks while striking out five and hitting a batter in five and two-thirds innings. Those three hits were the only hits Great Lakes had on the night.
Edwuin Bencomo replaced Contreras and did not allow a run nor a hit in two and one-third innings of relief.
The TinCaps opened a four-game series against former Detroit Tiger great Lance Parrish and his West Michigan Whitecaps Saturday night at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne and West Michigan continues their series today at 1:05 p.m. in the Summit City.
Prep Football Scott Abbs Night Friday at EN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s football program will host its annual Scott Abbs night Friday. The Knights will play an intersquad scrimmage at 7 p.m.
The East Noble Youth Football teams will be announced and the annual scrimmage will be played between EN and DeKalb alumni. There will also be a tribute to Abbs, a longtime contributor to youth in the East Noble and Kendallville communities who died in February 2004.
Bowling Kendallville Bowling Assoc. to hold meeting Aug. 15
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Bowling Association will have an organizational meeting on Aug. 15, starting at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Ave.
KBA spokeperson Teri Fitzgibbon said the meeting will be to help build back interest in bowling locally and elect officers. Helping to build back interest in bowling locally. Likely being talked about is re-opening of a bowling center in Kendallville with 10 Pinz Pizza & Arcade opening later this month.
KBA had recently received approval back from the United States Bowling Congress to start the process of re-sanctioning league bowling at 10 Pinz.
For more information and to ask questions about the Kendallville Bowling Association and its upcoming meeting, call Fitzgibbon at 343-8055.
