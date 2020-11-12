BUTLER — Host Eastside produced 22 turnovers — 15 coming in the second half — to race to a 49-25 win over Fremont at Butler Thursday.
It was the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams.
Eastside (2-1 overall, 1-0 NECC) jumped out to an 8-0 lead, scoring twice in transition, and was able to take advantage of mistakes made by a short-handed Fremont squad.
The Eagles (0-2 overall, 0-1 NECC) were missing six players — three due to COVID-19 precautions and three to injury.
“We played some really good defense,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie afterwards. “We changed some stuff up, and I think that threw (Fremont) off a little bit.
“Our defense is geared to try to shut people down the best we can, and hopefully the offense feeds off of that, and I think it did a little bit tonight.”
The trio of Sullivan Kessler, Allyson King and Skyelar Kessler combined for 34 of Eastside’s points.
Sullivan Kessler, who recently committed to playing college basketball at Indiana University-South Bend, led the Blazers with 13 points and four steals. King scored 12 points to go with 14 rebounds. Skyelar Kessler added nine points.
The Kessler sisters and senior Jaiden Baker all hit a three-pointer in the opening quarter, while King was there to clean up any misses. Eastside led 15-4 after one.
Rhonehouse, who scored her team’s first field goal in the opening quarter, drove to the basket and scored a minute into the second. Sophomore Alexis Book, who led Fremont with 13 points, nailed a three from the right wing to trim the deficit to 17-10 with 3:25 left in the half.
McKenna Hoffelder scored inside and Skyelar Kessler picked up scores in the final minute of play to give the Blazers a 25-11 lead.
Eastside increased its advantage during a 90-second stretch of the third, scoring on three straight possessions where Fremont either missed shots or turned the ball over.
Mataya Bireley swiped the ball and took it the other way for a layup. Later, the Kessler sisters got in on the act, with Sullivan Kessler’s layup making it 33-14 with 3:29 left in the third.
The Blazers led 35-21 with a quarter to play. The margin was never closer than 13 the rest of the game.
While Eastside had ample opportunities to score, it failed to cash in on several shots close to the basket, including several layups. The Blazers were also 0-of-4 at the free throw line.
“We’ve got to make some layups, but I’m happy with our effort,” he said. “No. 10 for them (Jada Rhonehouse) is a very good basketball player, and we held her to six points. She had 21 the other night against Lakewood Park.”
Fremont hosts Adams Central Saturday. Eastside visits Leo Tuesday.
Eastside JV 43,
Fremont 15
The reserve Blazers led 19-3 after one quarter and 30-7 at halftime.
Kaylie Hertig picked up 13 points to lead Eastside and Ava Paddock added nine. Kaylie Zuccolotto led Fremont with six points and Alexis Hays added four.
