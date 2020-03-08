HUNTINGTON — DeKalb didn’t make it to the gymnastics state meet as a team Saturday, but wound up coming pretty close.
Three of the four Baron competitors finished in the top six as individuals in the Huntington North Regional, assuring them places in the big show next Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
After winning the Wawasee Sectional last week, the Barons (103.1) finished fourth behind the three team qualifiers from last week’s Concordia Sectional. Bishop Dwenger (108.525) leapfrogged sectional champ Homestead (108.025) to take the regional title, while Carroll (106.7) was third.
“It was not the day we wanted as a team, but we still have three of our four girls who competed going to the state meet,” said DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe. “It will all three of them’s first time competing at state. It will be a big meet for all three of them.”
Along with the top three teams, the top six gymnasts in all four events and the all-around earn a trip to state.
Sarah Boyd advanced with a sixth-place finish in the all-around at 34.875. She was also fourth in the bars with an 8.95.
Lauren Blythe moved on in two events, finishing sixth in both the floor (9.2) and bars (8.85). Senior Kristen Azzue will finish her career at state after tying for sixth place in the beam at 8.625 with Ava Reed of Dwenger and Kyla Heckaman of Plymouth.
“Lauren had a PR on bars,” Wolfe said. “It was one of her best bar routines all season. Sarah had one of the best bar routines she’s had. Her score didn’t really reflect that. She had a few mistakes on vault and beam, so we’ll be focusing on those to prepare for next week.
“Kristen, it was a big beam routine for her. It’s been her favorite event. For her to go as a senior means a lot to her.”
Wolfe would have liked to have seen the Barons have their first state-qualifying team, but couldn’t be too disappointed.
“Just to send three girls to state in the same season is a big accomplishment. The most DeKalb has sent before has been one girl. That will give us hope for next year as well,” Wolfe said.
Angola was next after DeKalb in fifth place and was unable to duplicate its team trip to state of a year ago. The Hornets still sent two gymnasts to Muncie.
Ashtyn Evans overcame an ankle injury for second place in the bars. She had hurt it in warmups for the floor, and the Hornets scratched her in the floor competition due to fears the ankle might not be stable.
Audrey Wilkinson also will represent Angola at state after placing fourth in the vault.
The complete state lineup won’t be set until Monday. The Columbus East Regional was postponed Saturday after the New Castle team bus was involved in an accident and some of the gymnasts sustained minor injuries. The regional will be held Monday night.
Huntington North Regional
Team Scores: (top 3 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14): 1. Bishop Dwenger 108.525, 2. Homestead 108.025, 3. Carroll 106.7, 4. DeKalb 103.1, 5. Angola 101.25, 6. Plymouth 97.375.
All-Around: (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 38.15, 2. Doyle (BD) 36.625, 3. Goodine (Car) 36.35, 4. i-Xayarath (Wayne) 36.125, 5. Carroll (Car) 35.85, 6. Boyd (DK) 34.875, 8. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Echartea (Elk Central) 34.475, 12. Schoenherr (Ang) 34.075, 13. Wilkinson (Ang) 34.025, 14. Azzue (DK) 32.925, 16. Burton (DK) 32.15, 17. Bussema (Ang) 31.725.
Vault (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirelle (Hom) 9.65, 2. I-Twomey (Concordia) 9.525, 3. Doyle (BD) 9.5, 4. Wilkinson (Ang) 9.5, 6. Carroll (Car) 9.45, 10. Tie, Schoenherr (Ang) and Echartea (Elk Central) 9.2, 12. Bussema (Ang) 9.175, 14. Burton (DK) 9.025, 15. Boyd (DK) 8.925, 23. Allen (Ang) 8.35, 24. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Blythe (DK) 8.3.
Bars (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.6, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.55, 3. Goodine (Car) 9.5, 4. Boyd (DK) 8.95, 5. Doyle (BD) 8.925, 6. Blythe (DK) 8.85, 9. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.65, 17. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.4, 19. Bussema (Ang) 8.225, 24. Burton (DK) 7.525, 25. Azzue (DK) 7.425.
Beam (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.6, 2. Doyle (BD) 9.3, 3. Carroll (Car) 9.05, 4. I-Xayarath (Wayne) 8.825, 5. Hoogland (Car) 8.625, 6. Tie, Reed (BD), Azzue (DK) and Heckaman (Ply) 8.625, 17. Blackburn (East Noble) 8.350, 18. Blythe (DK) 8.125, 20. Tie, Boyd (DK) and Karris (Ply) 7.925, 22. Burton (DK) 7.85, 23. Wilkinson (Ang) 7.825, 27. Schoenherr (Ang) 7.125, 28. Evans (Ang) 6.65, 29. Bussema (Ang) 6.55.
Floor: (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.3, 2. I-Xayarath (Wayne) 9.275, 3. Carroll (Car) 9.25, 4. Tie, Landstoffer (BD) Carr (Hom) 9.225, 6. Blythe (DK) 9.2, 8. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.1, 9. Boyd (DK) 9.075, 20. Azzue (DK) 8.575, 23. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.3, 27. Bussema (Ang) 7.775, 28. Burton (DK) 7.75.
