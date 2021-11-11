ANGOLA — After having a very solid season so far, Trine University’s women’s triathlon team will try to make its last meet of the season its best Saturday at the USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona.
The meet will start at 1:30 p.m.
“The girls are ready,” Thunder coach Danny Powell said on Wednesday. “Every one of our girls are the best triathlete they have ever been.
“We focus on being better than they were the day before. They focus on the little things. They have bought in and are all really good leaders.
“They are awesome, sweet girls who have worked really crazy hard. And they are the best students on our campus and the best students in the NCAA.”
Trine has matched and slightly surpassed the top team in Division III over the past few years in North Central, Illinois. The Thunder won the Central Region Qualifier meet on Sept. 4 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, while the Cardinals tied for third. Trine and North Central tied for second in the East Regional Qualifier in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, on Oct. 16, but the Cardinals took second by winning a tiebreaker.
Trine has had three athletes place in the top 10 in its two regional qualifier meets this fall in juniors Amira Faulkner and Ally Smith and Kendallville senior Kyra Warren.
Faulkner is one of the top triathletes in the country at the NCAA Division III level. She won the East Regional Qualifier by a minute, 9 seconds over the second-place finisher. She also has given the Trine women’s cross country team some quality depth this fall.
“Amira was an All-American as a freshman, finishing second in the national championships,” Powell said. “COVID held her up last year, but she is better this year and the competition is stronger.”
Warren will be the first four-year athlete the program has ever had. Powell has had a wonderful experience with Warren with plenty of adventures along the way.
“It took me two years to get a hold of her,” Powell said. “I had bad emails and bad phone numbers. I first met Kyra at a women’s hockey game.
“She’s a great leader and has done absolutely everything I’ve asked her to do,” he continued. “She will question why we are doing a workout and in a good way she will alter it and word it where the other girls will understand it better. Ninety-nine percent of the time, I’ll say it’s well thought out and it’s a good idea.”
Powell said Smith has the personality and attitude that is beneficial to her as an athlete and to the team as a whole.
“Ally is so freakin’ cool,” Powell said. “She keeps everything really, really light.”
Powell has brought in young women who have excelled in one or two areas, but develop into a complete triathlete from the swim to the bicycle to the run. That has been the case for junior Sammy Weaver and sophomore Rebecca Schaffner who both came to Trine with swimming as major strengths.
“Sammy created a brand new swim program for the last month of the season,” Powell said.
The coach likes the upside of Fremont freshman Katie Berlew.
“Katie is the strongest cyclist on our team,” Powell said. “She has no clue how good she is. If she sticks with this, she can be one of the best in the country.”
Much of the Trine team built upon their efforts last academic year when there was not much of a triathlon season. The Thunder took part in a meet last spring and nationals were canceled last fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To get to race was pretty amazing. They all did phenomenal,” Powell said. “We focused on leadership training and being together and talked about things that are important about life. It transcended sport and was more about their lives and their professional careers.”
The Thunder hope to have a special life experience in competition on Saturday, like potentially winning an NCAA Division III national championship.
