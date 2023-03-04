HAMILTON — Lakewood Park Christian did what it wanted to do defensively and stayed with Lakeland Christian for three quarters in the first boys basketball semifinal game of the Class 1A Hamilton Sectional Saturday.
But the Cougars made some shots to break through the Panthers' efforts to separate in the second half and ended Lakewood Park's season with a 50-34 victory.
It was tied at 10 after one quarter, then the second quarter was low scoring and the Cougars led 16-14 at the half. The Panthers slowed the game and controlled the tempo in the first half.
Lakeland Christian extended its lead in the third quarter. A three-pointer by senior Alex Cook gave the Cougars a 24-16 lead with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left in the stanza.
The Panthers made a couple of baskets to get within four, but Cook answered with another triple to push the LC lead back to seven at 27-20 with around 1:10 left in the third quarter. That was the score heading into the final stanza.
Cook and senior Ben Jackson hit back-to-back three-pointers in the first minute of the fourth quarter to put the Cougars up 33-20. Lakeland Christian was able to keep LPC at a distance the rest of the way in a rugged, choppy final stanza.
"I'm proud of the guys," Panthers coach Tim Voss said. "The game plan, we really executed. Fourteen (senior guard Seth Martin) is their best player and we held him to two points in the first half.
"They overloaded against our zone and got the right adjustments," Voss added. "We did some good stuff... It was a fun battle."
Lakewood Park finished its season at 9-14 and will have a solid senior group that will move on after adapting to Voss' style and culture. Seniors Mason Posey, Cameron Hindle, Logan Gingerich, Austin Shepherd and Logan Parrett played in their final high school basketball games on Saturday. Parrett played one season at LPC after transferring from Carroll.
"We played disciplined, more physical and wanted to play with a higher basketball IQ," Voss said. "Parrett brought a lot of intensity to the team.
"Our seniors did a great job. I'm indebted to all of them. They played hard and earned respect from a lot of other coaches."
Posey had eight points. Parrett had six points, Hindle scored five, Gingerich had three and Shepherd had two points.
Junior forward Mason Jolloff led Lakewood Park with 10 points.
Lakeland Christian's Cook led all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Martin had 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Jackson added six points.
Bethany Christian won the Hamilton Sectional Saturday night for its fifth sectional championship in program history and its first since 2009. The Bruins (16-10) eked past Elkhart Christian 37-36 in the semifinal Saturday afternoon, then defeated Lakeland Christian 63-49 in the final.
Tyson Chupp had 29 points and Jayden Schlabach scored 15 for Bethany Christian in the sectional final. Chupp surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone.
Martin led the Cougars (19-6) with 30 points, but the Bruins won the rubber game of the three-game season series with their Hoosier Plains Conference rival.
