Angola junior Ashtyn Evans and Hornet sophomore Audrey Wilkinson were recently named 2021 Elite All-Americans by the National High School Gymnastics Association.
Evans, the uneven bars co-state champion, was an Elite All-American on the bars and vault. Her average score on bars were 9.6 and her vault average was 9.45.
Wilkinson also was an Elite All-American on vault. Her average score on that apparatus was 9.4.
Gymnasts must receive qualifying scores in five competitions, two of which must be a tournament.
Five Hornets achieved All-American status individually. For the first time in program history, the AHS varsity team claimed All-American status at the team level with a five meet, four scores per event average of 144.
Evans scored well enough to be All-American on the balance beam, floor exercise and the all-around. Wilkinson was All-American on the bars, beam and all-around. Senior Haley Hilyard was All-American on the beam, and Summer Allen was All-American on the vault.
Angola senior Emma Schoenherr was All-American on all four apparatuses and the all-around.
Evans, Wilkinson, Hilyard and senior Katie Stoy were all selected as Academic All-Americans by the NHSGA. Varsity gymnasts with a 3.75 grade point average or higher received Academic All-American honors.
AHS gymnastics coach Misti Evans also announced that Hilyard and DeKalb senior Sarah Boyd will be on Team Indiana for the NHSGA national senior showcase May 19-21 in Florida. Evans trains Boyd at the Tri-State Gymnastics gym in Angola.
Hilyard will be competing in vault and on the bars and the beam at the showcase event.
“She has upgraded her beam and vault routine and is working an upgraded bar dismount in hopes of putting her in a running for finals,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.