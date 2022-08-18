Prep Girls Golf Fremont tops Falcons, Lakers
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Fairfield 196-226 in a key Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Lake James Golf Club on Thursday.
Eagles Kenadee Porath and Presley Scott shared medalist honors with 46s.
On Wednesday at Lake James, the Eagles defeated Lakeland 188-227 in an NECC match.
Freshman Emery Laughlin was medalist with a 43 to pace Fremont.
The Eagles also had 46 from Khloe Glendening, 49 from Reagan Rhodes and 50 from Porath.
Brooke Retterbush led the Lakers with a 52. Lakeland also had Caitlyn Miller with 57, Kebella Watkins with 58, Amelia Trump with 60, Lydia Trost with 61 and Peyton Waldron with 63.
Chargers defeat Hornets
SYRACUSE — West Noble defeated Angola 214-223 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Maxwelton on Thursday.
Mackensy Mabie was medalist with a 40 to lead WN (5-1, 2-1 NECC).
Lacy Leamon shot a personal best 57 for West Noble. The Chargers also had 56 from Aubrey Weigold and 61s from Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn.
On Wednesday at Glendarin Hills, Angola defeated East Noble 233-260.
Lucy Smith was medalist with a 53 to lead the Hornets.
Brooke Shelburne shot a 56 for AHS. Taylor Shelburne and River Spreuer each had 62 and Sophie Deem had 66.
Barons top Columbia City
AUBURN — DeKalb was a 180-198 winner over Columbia City in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Wednesday.
Lillie Cone led the Barons, taking medalist honors with a 38. Sophie Pfister shot a personal best 41. Kaitlin Traylor shot a 50 and Delaney Cox 51.
Also for DeKalb, Bella Karsh had a 69 and Carine Bowers a 71.
Girls Prep Soccer Chargers rally to tie Wawasee
LIGONIER — West Noble came back from a 3-1 halftime deficit to tie Wawasee at 3 on Wednesday.
Silvia Venturi had two goals and an assist to lead the Chargers. Venturi assisted on Alissa Banda’s game-tying goal. JaLynn Baker made six saves in goal.
Prep Boys Tennis DeKalb blanks Dwenger
WATERLOO — DeKalb shut out Bishop Dwenger 5-0 Thursday.
Owen Holwerda, Wyatt Derrow and Matt Beckman swept the singles matches, all in straight sets.
DeKalb’s doubles teams of Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke, and Grant Stuckey and Grant Fetter also won in two sets.
DeKalb also took the junior varsity match 7-2. The Barons got singles victories from Luke Seiler, Kayden Palumbo, Tommy Swift, Austin Kirkpatrick and Lucas Hansen. The Baron doubles teams of Ethan Curry and Jax Smith, and Luke Keesler and Will Armey also prevailed.
DeKalb 5, Dwenger 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Will McArdle 6-2, 6-4. 2. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Connor Phillips 6-1, 6-1. 3. Matt Beckmann (DK) def. Louie Ciocca 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kiefer Nagel-Elijah Ehmke (DK) def. Remy Miller-Ben Sarrazine 6-0, 6-3. 2. Grant Stuckey-Grant Fetter (DK) def. Jayden Sowbarath-Brady Meyer 6-0, 6-2.
