This is going to be a strange, confusing and long basketball season. All of the area athletic directors or sports reporters are trying to keep this season’s basketball schedule straight, but it’s become a challenge just after two weeks. It will probably be worse when the boys come into the mix next week.
I say this as a little reminder that I will try to keep my power rankings true to who I believe are the top teams in the area, and enjoy them while they last.
Without further ado, here’s this week’s power rankings:
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 2-0
That’s the Railroader squad I was looking for at the start of the season. After a slow start against Heritage, Garrett pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back.
What I liked the most was the defensive effort the Railroaders displayed against the Patriots. I know they can score. They have one of the best scorers in the area in Bailey Kelham. But what will take them far this season is their defense.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 1-0
We finally got to see the Hornets in action, and it was a rough watch. I didn’t expect Angola to come out of the box firing on all cylinders but just maybe a little sharper in a 33-23 win at DeKalb.
The Hornets have a pair of tough NECC contests this week both at home versus Eastside and West Noble. If they look like they did last Friday, against the Blazers and Chargers, it could be a long weekend for the Hornets.
No. 3 East Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 2-1
The Knights picked up a single win last week and it was impressive enough to move them up the rankings. It was a 48-31 win over Bishop Dwenger and it didn’t even feel that close.
East Noble has already found its identity. Its swarming defense and balanced scoring attack makes it a difficult challenge for any team that steps out on the court against it.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
The Cougars were off last week and will be this week because of COVID-19 issues. Their next contest is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at Whitko.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 3
Record: 2-2
I’m not quick to judge, so the Lakers stay in the rankings for another week. However, there are a few teams behind them nipping at their heels.
The Lakers are off until Saturday, Nov. 28 due to COVID-19 issues. A total of three games have been postponed, including two conference games against Prairie Heights and Central Noble. Their next game will be at home against Leo.
Others considered: Eastside, West Noble, Churubusco
