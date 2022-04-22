High Schools FHS making coaching changes in girls basketball, volleyball
FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools Board of Education voted at Monday’s meeting not to renew the contract of Scott Sprague as Fremont High School’s varsity girls basketball coach and approved the hiring of Sarah Kirkingburg as Fremont’s varsity volleyball coach.
Kirkingburg has been the Eagles’ junior varsity volleyball coach in recent seasons.
Sprague was 43-55 in four seasons leading the Fremont varsity girls basketball team. The Eagles were 17-9, won a sectional title and was a regional runner-up in Class 1A in his first season in 2018-19. They lost to Blackhawk Christian in 1A sectional final games the past two seasons.
Fremont was 8-16 (2-8 Northeast Corner Conference) and won its holiday tournament this past season.
Sprague was Fremont Middle School’s eighth grade girls basketball coach for 12 years. For nine of those seasons, he was also the junior varsity girls basketball coach at FHS.
Prep Track & Field East Noble’s Sillaway, Warren and Angola’s Yarnelle run in Carmel Distance Showcase
CARMEL — East Noble senior Drew Sillaway, freshman Trey Warren and Angola sophomore Sam Yarnelle competed in the second-annual Carmel 3200 Distance Showcase on Friday night.
Warren competed in the freshman 3200 meter race, finishing 10th of 30 total runners with a time of 10:34.37.
Sillaway placed 13th of 23 in section four with a time of 9:45.51 to finish 41st overall out of 111 competitors.
Yarnelle finished 10th of 18 in section two with a time of 10:04.44 to place 79th overall.
DeKalb boys third at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — DeKalb’s boy’s track team finished third at the seven-team Heritage Relays Friday.
New Haven won with 92 points to Woodlan’s 79 and the Barons’ 72, who edged the host Patriots by one point.
Nate Fillenwarth cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to take first in the high jump for DeKalb. He was also third in the long jump with 18-8 3/4. Carter VanGessel won the 1,600 in 4:39.27. The Barons also won the 4x800 relay and placed second in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay.
Churubusco tops 3 NECC foes
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s boys and girls track teams defeated three opponents in a Northeast Corner Conference home meet Thursday.
The Eagle girls defeated Eastside 83-49, Fremont 92-40 and Hamilton 111-6. The Churubusco boys topped Eastside 112-18, Fremont 115-17 and Hamilton 124-2.
In the boys’ meet, Riley Buroff was a triple winner for Churubusco, grabbing first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, 800-meter run and high jump.
Nick Nondorf won the 110-meter hurdles. Kameron Rinker won the 300-meter hurdles.
Anthony Hart won the 200. Wyatt Neireiter won the 400. Evan Palmer won the 1,600. Ethan Krider was first in the 3,200.
Isaac Rinker placed first in the pole vault. Brayden Bianski won the long jump. Hunter Bianski captured first in the shot put. The Eagles also won all three relays.
Eastside’s Dane Sebert placed first in the discus.
Hamilton’s Ryusuke Shimizu finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and placed eighth in the long jump.
In the girls’ meet, Brelle Shearer and Isabella Zuk were double winners for Churubusco.
Shearer won the 100-meter dash and pole vault. Zuk won the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles.
Also for the Eagles, Ella Boersma won the 200-meter dash. Hannah Boersma placed first in the shot put. Breeyn Fulkerson was first in the discus.
Eastside winners were Lilyan Kreischer in the 400-meter dash, Karly Kaufmann in the 800-meter run and Brittney Geiger in the 300-meter hurdles.
Fremont winners were Morgan Gannon in the 1,600 meter run, Natalie Gochenour in the 3,200-meter run and Addy Parr in the high jump.
Churubusco won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Eastside won the 4x400 relay.
Hamilton’s Caylie Kaiser was sixth in the shot put and discus. Jasmine Schiek was fifth in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the long jump.
Charger teams defeat Warriors, Cougars in NECC double dual
ALBION — West Noble’s teams defeated Westview and Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference West Division double dual meet Thursday.
The Charger girls won 71-59 over the Warriors and 76-51 over the Cougars. The West Noble boys won 71-61 over Westview and 83-45 over CN.
The Warrior squads defeated the Cougars, 79-48 in the girls’ dual and 74-57 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, Ella Zolman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump to lead Central Noble.
In the boys’ meet, Jalen Gonzalez (100, 200) and Drew Yates (110 hurdles, long jump) won two events each for West Noble. Anthony Sanchez won the 800 and 1,600 for Westview. Isaac Clay won the shot put and discus for CN.
GIRLS
West Noble 71, Westview 59
West Noble 76, Central Noble 51
Westview 79, Central Noble 48
100 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 12.31, 2. Haro (WN) 13.37, 3. Shrock (WV) time N/A, 4. Martinez (WN) 13.63, 5. Truelove (CN) 13.71. 200 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 27.6, 2. Haro (WN) 28.1, 3. Shrock (WV) 29.34, 4. Dominguez (WN) 29.38, 5. Katz (CN) 34.34. 400 — 1. Eash (WV) 66, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 68, 3. Privett 69, 4. Piatti (CN) 71, 5. Venturi (WN) 73. 800 — 1. Rainsberger (WV) 2:38, 2. Rinehold (CN) 2:39, 3. Christlieb (WN) 2:42, 4. Klages (WN) 2:54, 5. Warner (WV) 3:07. 1,600 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 6:03, 2. Bish (WN) 6:09, 3. Owsley (WV) 6:17, 4. Christlieb (WN) 6:36, 5. Warner (WV) 7:14. 3,200 — 1. Martin (WN) 13:54.57, 2. Mast (WV) 13:54.72, 3. Brimall (WN) 15:48, 4. Lara (WN) 17:40.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble 51.98, 2. West Noble 52.02, 3. Westview 57.54. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble 4:31, 2. Westview 4:34, 3. Central Noble 4:43. 4x800 relay — 1. Westview 11:12, 2. West Noble 11:16. 100 hurdles — 1. Paris (CN) 17.5, 2. Truelove (CN) 18.2, 3. Privett (WV) 18.2, 4. Yates (WN) 18.4. 300 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 51.1, 2. Stutzman (WV) 53.34, 3. Paris (CN) 54.3, 4. Miller (WV) 58.47, 5. Baker (WN) 59.69.
High jump — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 4-8, 2. Martin (WN) 4-6, 3. Pruitt (WN) 4-4. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 15-8, 2. Dominguez (WN) 14-4, 3. Rainsberger (WV) 13-10, 4. Worman (CN) 13-9.25. Shot put — 1. Bottles (WN) 31-10, 2. Rensberger (WV) 30-7, 3. Cox (WN) 29-5, 4. Stump (WV) 27, 5. Rinehold (CN) 26. Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 119, 2. Bottles (WN) 99-8, 3. Cox (WN) 87-7, 4. Weaver (WN) 75, 5. Stump (WV) 69-7.5, 6. Rinehold (CN) 69. Pole vault — 1. Niccum (WV) 7, 2. Owsley (WV) 6-6, 3. Lott (CN) 6-6.
BOYS
West Noble 71, Westview 61
West Noble 83, Central Noble 45
Westview 74, Central Noble 57
100 (times N/A) — 1. Gonzalez (WN), 2. Pruitt (WN), 3. Hiestand (CN), 4. Smith (CN), 5. Conatser (WV). 200 — 1. Gonzalez (CN) 23.7, 2. Elias (CN) 23.9, 3. Barth (WN) 24.4, 4. Dunlap (CN) 25.22, 5. Conatser (WV) 25.23. 400 — 1. Miller (WV) 54.2, 2. Elias (WN) 55, 3. Barth (WN) 55.7. 800 — 1. Sanchez (WV) 2:17, 2. Campos (WN) 2:18, 3. Lowe (WN) 2:20, 4. Miller (WV) 2:25, 5. Hershberger (WV) 2:27. 1,600 — 1. Sanchez (WV) 5:15, 2. Noward (WV) 5:16, 3. Campos (WN) 5:17, 4. Bontrager (WV) 5:24. 3,200 — 1. Rodriguez (WN) 11:37, 2. Bontrager (WV) 11:39, 3. Bartlett (WN) 11:48.
4x100 relay — 1. CN 45.35, 2. WN 45.87, 3. Westview 48.52. 4x400 relay — 1. Westview 3:41, 2. WN 3:45, 3. CN 4:01. 4x800 relay — 1. Westview 9:41, 2. WN 10:02, 3. CN 10:48. 110 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 16:01, 2. Thompson (CN) 16.93, 3. Peruski (WV) 18:04, 4. Koehler (WV) 18:25. 300 hurdles — 1. Hurney (WV) 44.5, 2. Yates (WN) 45.79, 3. Skinner (CN) 46.48, 4. Thompson (CN) 46.5, 5. Koehler (WV) 47.35.
High jump — 1. Miller (WV) 5-10, 2. Hurney (WV) 5-8, 3. Pruitt (WN) 5-6. Long jump — 1. Yates (WN) 18-9.25, 2. Pruitt (WN) 18-1.5, 3. Smith (CN) 17-11, 4. Castillo (WN) 17-7. Shot put — 1. I. Clay (CN) 41-11, 2. Skinner (CN) 40-0.5, 3. Baker (WN) 38-2.5, 4. Bremer (CN) 37-0.5, 5. Clark (WN) 35-3.5, 6. Olera (WN) 33-7.5. Discus — 1. I. Clay (CN) 153-7, 2. Baker (WN) 132-1, 3. Skinner (CN) 116-5, 4. Bremer (CN) 112-6. Pole vault — 1. Kennedy (WV) 10-3, 2. Koehler (WV) 9-6, 3. Hershberger (WV) 9, 4. Hilbish (WN) 9, 5. Schuler (WN) 9, 6. Smith (CN) 8-6.
Prep Boys Golf Blazers defeat CN, West Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Eastside’s golf team shot 210 to 216 for Central Noble and 220 for West Noble during a Northeast Corner Conference golf match Thursday at Cobblestone Golf Course.
Austin Arnold shot a 44 and Reece Myers shot 46 to lead Eastside. Other Blazer scores were Gunner Czaja with a 56 and Ashton Bendel with a 64.
Owen Norris led the Cougars with a 50, and Lane Norris shot 52. CN also had 54 from Bake Weeks, 57 from Jerry Imhof and 63 from Micah Schieff.
Charger Brayden Bohde was medalist for the match with a 43.
West Noble also had 53 from Nevin Phares, 58 from Chris Munoz, 61 from Luke Schermerhorn, 63 from Rodrigo Melchor and 64 from Isaac Mast.
Prep Girls Tennis DeKalb edges Bishop Dwenger
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb scored a 3-2 win over Bishop Dwenger at Concordia Lutheran Friday.
Sophie Pfister was the lone singles winner for the Barons at No. 2.
DeKalb’s doubles teams of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick, and Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple came through with wins.
The teams tied 3-3 in the junior varsity match. Alexa Smith won a singles match for DeKalb. The Baron doubles teams of Laney Newbauer and Allyson Kinsey, and Kayla Grogg and Sydney Shambaugh also posted wins.
DeKalb 3, Dwenger 2
Singles: 1. Ellen Reidy (BD) def. Ella Cruz 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Macy Moser 6-0, 6-3. 3. Tori Rodenbeck (BD) def. Lauren Blythe 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Jessica Brust-Kaylee Mulligan 6-3, 7-6 (7-6). 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Ellie Klinger-Emma Farrar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Warriors fall to Raiders
MIDDLEBURY and ELKHART — Northridge swept Westview 5-0 in a nonconference dual Friday. The match was moved from Northridge High School to indoors at Eastlake 24 Elkhart Athletic Club due to rain in the area.
Northridge 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Lilah Dean (NR) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-0, 6-3. 2. Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Maddie Stults 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. 3. Olivia Gaylor (NR) def. Bailey Kenner 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Doubles: 1. Whitley Judd-Morgan Mack (NR) def. Ella Clark-Ava Brown 6-3, 6-3. 2. Viola Tavernini-Jaycie Cress (NR) def. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder 6-1, 6-2.
Panther teams win on Thursday
Prairie Heights and Lakewood Park Christian picked up dual wins on Thursday. Heights won at home over Northeast Corner Conference rival Fremont 3-2, and LPC won at Fort Wayne North Side 5-0.
In Fort Wayne, Lakewood Park picked up its fourth dual win of the season.
In Brushy Prairie, PH won both doubles matches, including the No. 1 match in three sets. Brooklyn Landis also won in No. 3 singles in three sets for the Panthers (1-1, 1-0 NECC).
Freshman Delaney Bock won in straight sets for the Eagles at No. 1 singles. Chloe Hilvers rallied to win in three sets at No. 2 singles.
Prairie Heights 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Delaney Bock (F) def. Katie Eash 6-2, 7-5. 2. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Kylee Leland 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Brooklyn Landis (PH) def. Ayrianne Gaskill 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Samarra Orr-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. Kayla McCullough-Ava Ray 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Caylee Bachelor-Alayna Boots (PH) def. Lana Banks-Autumn Chilenski 6-2, 6-1.
Prep Baseball CN wins first NECC game
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble won its first Northeast Corner Conference game of the season Friday, defeating Prairie Heights 9-5.
The Cougars (3-5, 1-3 NECC) scored five runs in the second and four times in the fourth.
Landen Vice and Aidan Dreibelbis each had two hits and two runs batted in. Carter Wilkinson also had two RBIs. Jackson Hoover was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out four in five innings.
Hunter Allen had three hits for the Panthers. Kamden Leedy was the starting and losing pitcher.
Hornets lose at Norwell
OSSIAN — Angola lost to Norwell 10-2 on Friday.
The Knights (6-4) got going with a five-run first inning. Trey Bodenheimer drove in three runs for Norwell.
Kyle Brandt and Kenton Konrad each had two hits for the Hornets (1-7). Brandt scored a run and Konrad drove in a run.
Brandt pitched a complete game for Angola and took the loss. He allowed seven earned runs and eight hits and struck out two.
Reserve Blazers defeat Panthers
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve baseball team scored 11 runs in the second inning on the way to a 15-1 win over Prairie Heights Thursday.
Loden Johnson and Carter Rutan had three hits each.
Johnson had two doubles and drove in three runs. Carter had three singles and drove in one.
Cohen Fetters and Clayton Minnick had two RBIs each.
Fetters pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit. He walked four and struck out three. Johnson pitched an inning of hitless relief.
Brock Tshannen had the Panthers’ lone hit. Kestin Goodman and Joshua Sheets stole two bases each. Tschannen and Dylan Malone had one steal each.
Middle School Golf DeKalb second in three-way
AUBURN — Leo shot 231 to DeKalb’s 244 and Churubusco’s 282 in a three-way match at Bridgewater Friday.
Grace Pfister had a 38 and Logan Hartsough a 41 for the Barons.
Fenton Gerardot of Leo was the medalist with a 32 and Lucas Stetzel had a 42.
Chance Aspy and Corbin Konger shot 43s for Churubusco in its first year of middle school competition.
East Noble tops Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble shot 274 Wednesday to defeated an incomplete Central Noble squad at Cobblestone.
Hunter Halsey and Isaac Nodine shot 62s for the Cougars, and Keaton Weber had 74.
Middle School Track & Field Laker teams topped by Falcons
Lakeland Junior High’s track and field teams both lost to Fairfield Wednesday, 76-42 in the girls’ meet and 88-30 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Abriana Satterfield won three individual events and was part of the winning 4-by-100-meter relay teams for the Lakers in 58.55 seconds. She won the 100, the 200 in 30.26 seconds and the long jump with a leap in 12 feet, 11.75 inches.
Caitlyn Maguire won two events for Lakeland, the high jump at 4-8 and the 400 dash in 1:11.
In the boys’ meet, the Lakers won the 4-by-400 relay in 4 minutes, 46 seconds with the team of Mathew Jerdon, Memphis Martin, Nick Edward and Jonathon Colon.
Lakeland had individual event wins from Colon in the 110 hurdles in 20.6 seconds and Martin in the 1,600 in 5:31. Laker teammates Mason Howard and Koen Hostetler also tied for first in the pole vault at 6-6.
College Baseball Trine makes adjustments
Trine’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Calvin scheduled for Friday afternoon was rained out. It will be made up Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Thunder will make up a game with Manchester on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Trine’s Jannen Field. It will be a nine-inning contest.
Trine will host Calvin for a doubleheader today. The first game will start at 1 p.m.
