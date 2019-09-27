New DeKalb cross country coach Josh Maple hasn’t eased his largely young teams into competition this season.
The Barons have been tested in some tough meets against big-time competition, and Maple hopes that will have them ready for the upcoming conference and state tournament series meets.
Last weekend the Baron teams were at Westfield’s Flash Rock Invitational. The girls ran in the tougher championship division, which had nine ranked teams among the field of 17.
“That’s why we go to Flash Rock, to see the Indianapolis-area teams, different competition and different courses,” Maple said.
While Flash Rock has some challenging hills, the Barons will be in the New Haven Invitational on the PFW course this Saturday, which is much flatter.
“It’s flat, and it can be fast,” Maple said. “Flash Rock is hilly, and sectional and regional are at West Noble, which is pretty hilly.”
Many area teams finish the regular season at the New Haven meet.
“We’ll see a lot of the conference competition on Saturday. That’s important,” Maple said. “We’ll see how we stack up against them.”
The Barons stacked up well against good competition last weekend. Freshman frontrunner Lydia Bennett was 30th in 19:41 and junior Riley Winebrenner ran a career PR of 19:53 while taking 35th place. Abby DeTray was 55th in 20:19.
“Our top three ran well. Lydia, Riley and Abby are all good runners,” Maple said.
The boys are led by senior Clayton Adams, who placed ninth in 17:29 in the invitational division at Flash rock. Junior Braeden McIntire took 30th in 18:09.
DeKalb had a tight pack further back, with sophomore Carter VanGessel (55th, 18:47), freshman twin brothers Keenan Brown (60th, 18:51) and Clayton Brown (61st, 18:51) and sophomore Travers Mason (66th, 18:55) who is back in cross country after not running last year.
“They’ve been working real well together,” Maple said. “We’d really like to see them do well in the conference meet.”
Maple said he’s enjoyed his first year of leading the Barons.
“I want to continue the success,” he said. “Our goal is to get as many runners as we can to semistate and state, and eventually get to the level where we can get there as a team.
“I’m working with a lot of good kids and good runners.”
