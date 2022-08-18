GARRETT — It was about as even of a match-up as you could ask for.
After 40 minutes of regulation play and 14 minutes of overtime couldn’t decide a winner, Thursday’s boys soccer match between Northeast Corner Conference foes Lakeland and host Garrett went to penalty kicks.
The Lakers scored on four of five tries, and goalie Samuel Larimer turned aside two Railroader shots as the visitors won their opening match of the season by a 3-2 score.
“We’ve been a very young group the last two years; a lot of developing, a lot of getting better, and a lot of getting stronger and bigger,” Lakeland coach Lincoln McDonald said afterwards.
“A lot of teams have overpowered us the last two years, so I feel like our kids are finally starting to get that together. We’re showing leadership and that’s a characteristic we need.
“It’s been a long time since Lakeland has won our game coming out on the first night,” he said.
“It was very, very exciting. A lot of props to Garrett; they played really well. We’re just excited to be on the winning side of the ball.”
The teams matched the other through three rounds of penalty kicks. Carlos Contreras Martinez and Oscar Montoya sandwiched Lakeland goals around a save on Manuel Magallanes-Aguilar’s shot. Garrett got tallies by Kameron Ruiz and Mahlan Dircksen around a save on Graydon Clingan’s shot.
Ricardo Flores gave the Lakers a 3-2 advantage in penalty kicks. After Larimer stopped Garrett’s Gabe Armstrong, Lakeland’s Max Contreras Martinez found the back of the net for the clincher.
“We competed very well. The game was an excellent game and I loved our intensity,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “I don’t think our soccer was very good, but it was a good game.
“I know we lost and that’s a tough way to lose. We’ve played three games, but in the two games we’ve lost, we probably played better than the game we won.
“Even though we’re not getting the results we want, our play is pretty good.”
The match started without a shot on goal by either team through 13 minutes. Both squads tallied on their first attempts.
The Railroaders struck first, with Landon Best taking a crossing pass in the box to beat Larimer with 26 minutes left in the first half.
Less than a minute later, Magallanes-Aguilar scored on a penalty kick when a Garrett defender was called for a hand ball in the box.
That’s where the match remained until the midway point of the second half.
With 20 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation, Flores took a feed from Yahir Villafuerte and buried a one-timer for a 2-1 Lakeland lead.
The Railroaders evened the match when Jakob Hoover’s shot from outside the box went just over Larimer’s outstretched hands into the far corner with 4:16 left in regulation.
Each team had two corner kicks in the overtime sessions, but neither squad could score.
Lakeland (1-0) hosts East Noble Monday. Garrett (1-2) hosts Woodlan Tuesday.
