Prep Girls Soccer Barons too much for Lakers in shutout
LAGRANGE — Hope Lewis had seven goals to lead DeKalb to a 9-0 victory over Lakeland on Wednesday.
Caroline Pranger and Katie Witte also scored for the Barons. Riley Exford and Jaylin Carroll had two assists each. Ana Estrada, Lilly Budde and Jadelyn Boehmer had an assist apiece.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 2-0. Harley Houser scored both goals for the Barons. Gracie Kline had an assist.
DeKalb added a match for today at Goshen. The junior varsity contest will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity.
EN falls to Squaws
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bellmont 7-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Wednesday evening.
In other action Wednesday, Angola’s junior varsity team hit the road and played to a scoreless tie with New Haven’s varsity team.
Central Noble draws tie with Legends
FORT WAYNE — The Cougars drew a 1-1 tie with North Side Tuesday.
Colen Truelove scored the lone goal for Central Noble.
The Cougars’ record is now 5-3-3.
Prep Volleyball Heights sweeps CN
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Hunter Kleeberg had 35 assists and Chloe Riehl had 12 kills for the Panthers (16-3, 5-1 NECC). Sage Walworth added eight digs.
Churubusco tops Marines in three
HAMILTON — Churubusco defeated Hamilton on Tuesday, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
The Eagles carried on their winning ways after winning the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Churubusco was 2-1 on Saturday and won the invite in a tiebreaker. It lost the fewest number of sets to break a three-way tie.
The Eagles won over Bremen (25-21, 25-5) and Flora Carroll (25-19, 25-17), but lost to the host Vikings 25-21, 16-25, 15-13.
On Wednesday at Churubusco, the Eagles defeated Canterbury 25-17, 25-12, 25-16. Churubusco improved its overall record to 11-12.
Prep Flag Football Local teams to play in Central Noble Sectional
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the sectional pairings for its fourth annual unified flag football state tournament on Monday evening.
All three of our area teams will play in the Central Noble Sectional on Oct. 2.
Two of the area teams will play in first-round games at the same time to start the day of action. East Noble will play NorthWood while DeKalb will take on Wawasee.
The first-round winners will face off in a semifinal contest. The other semifinal will pit the host Cougars against Goshen. The semifinal winners will play in the sectional championship game in the afternoon.
Postponements
Due to inclement weather throughout the area Wednesday, several area events were either postponed or canceled.
The boys soccer match of East Noble at Bellmont was postponed to next Wednesday. The Knights’ match against Carroll was canceled to make up the conference game.
Angola boys versus New Haven was postponed with no make-up date announced.
The tennis matches of Central Noble-Westview and East Noble-Snider were both canceled and will not be made up. Angola at Lakeland and Churubusco at Adams Central were both moved to Monday.
The rain in the region also forced the postponement of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s golf jamboree hosted by Olivet at The Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan. Trine University’s men’s team was supposed to play in that tournament. A make-up date will be determined.
Middle School Football DMS teams down New Haven
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams were winners against New Haven Tuesday.
The eighth grade won 32-6 as Eli McCormick threw two scoring passes to Connor Schmidt. Xavier Bell ran for a TD and Brady Culler returned a punt for a score. Brodi Wilson hit four PAT kicks, worth two points each in middle school play.
Jaxen Brand recovered a fumble and Griffin Barkhaus intercepted a pass for the DeKalb defense.
DeKalb’s seventh-graders were 36-6 winners. Tayden Meyer ran for two touchdowns and Karter Freed ran for one. Alex Phillips ran for a TD and threw a scoring pass to Drake Hall.
Mathias Koehli kicked two extra points and Dawson Cleverly kicked one.
The Baron defense forced for fumbles with recoveries by Meyer, Phillips and Hall.
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb sixth-graders top Prairie Heights
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade teams defeated Prairie Heights on Sept. 15.
The Baron A-team won 25-16, 25-17. Evie Weber had six points, six aces, two kills and two assists for the Barons. Ellington Sparkman, Brooke Culler and Avalynn Schache all had two points. Schache had four aces.
Kyla Kjendalen had two kills and an ace, and Mollee Sonneberg had a kill and two aces. Addy Brand had three aces.
The DeKalb B-team won in three games, 25-13, 21-25, 15-5. Sydney Dunn and Tiegan Jordan both had seven aces. Sylvia Neal, Lydia McHenry and Delilah Warner all had three aces.
The B-team also defeated Lakewood Park Christian 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. Jordan had 10 aces, Warner had eight and Dunn had six. Brand had three aces and a kill.
