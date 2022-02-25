ANGOLA — The streak continues.
In the semifinals of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament Friday night, the top-seeded Trine Thunder beat the Alma Scots 75-62 to advance to their fifth straight conference championship game.
Tonight, the Thunder (24-2) will host No. 2 seed Hope College, who defeated Calvin last night and is an all too familiar opponent when it comes to high-stakes games.
It will be the fifth straight MIAA championship game between the two teams, and the sixth of the last seven between them. In that span, the Thunder are 1-4 against the Flying Dutch (25-1), although Trine ended Hope’s 61-game winning streak during the regular season.
“It’s a quick turnaround, but we’re used to it,” Thunder coach Andy Rang said. “That’s why you play games up in Wisconsin when we’re playing back-to-back nights and it gets you ready for tournament time. It’s going to be a dogfight and we just need that Blue Crew to get out here and fill these stands.”
In order to get there, however, Trine needed to get past Alma, who had already upset Albion on Wednesday night.
The Thunder did what they needed to do to get past them behind a shared game-high 18 points by senior Tara Bieniewicz. Alma’s Taylor Sas also led the Scots with 18 points, and also had five rebounds and five assists.
“We knew we were coming up against a team that plays really hard-nosed,” Rang said. “When they shoot the ball as well as they did tonight, especially from three, it gave us a few problems. But I thought our girls did a pretty good job.”
The Scots stayed with the Thunder early on, trailing just 9-7 after Sas made a 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the first quarter. Then, led by senior Rachel Stewart and freshman Sidney Wagner, Trine went on a 10-2 run to close the quarter.
The run continued deep into the second, which Trine began scoring 13 straight in a span of over 6:30. Though the Scots would follow suit, going on an 11-0 run of their own to trail 32-20 and force a Thunder timeout.
“We just did not do a very good job on transition defense tonight,” Rang said. “That’s the one thing that kind of disappoints me a little bit. Once they started really getting downhill on us, and we lost a few shooters, it’s just stuff that we just can’t do in the postseason, so we just need to do a better job tomorrow.”
The second half saw Alma narrowly outscore Trine 39-37, but it wouldn’t matter as the Thunder managed to keep their distance with their balanced offense.
Other contributors for the Thunder included senior Kayla Wildman (9 points, five rebounds, three assists), juniors Sam Underhill (9 points, nine rebounds) and Makayla Ardis (7 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals) and seniors Stewart (8 points, three assists) and Kelsy Taylor (8 points, four rebounds).
Alma’s Stasha Warchock added 12 points, and Oretha Humphries and Madison Robbins had eight each.
Tonight’s championship game against Hope is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the MTI Center.
