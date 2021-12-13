Last week was such a great week of hoops.
We had couple of games come right down to the wire, then we also saw my top two teams pour it on against other high-quality teams.
This means there is some shuffling around the bottom of my power rankings.
Here's this week's rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 9-1, 4-0 NECC
The Railroaders remain firmly entrenched in the top spot after dominating Norwell, 55-34. To beat another top 10 team ranked in Class 3A by 21 points is impressive.
I can't say the schedule gets any easier because Garrett has packed its schedule with at least one challenging contest every week.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 6-5, 3-2 NECC
The Hornets had an up-and-down week. They were blown out by Snider, then handled Leo the next night. Their season has followed that same trend with a good win or two then a loss. Most of their wins have been quality wins, which is why they stay in the No. 2 spot, for now.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 8-4, 4-1 NECC
The Cougars rebounded from their loss to Angola with a couple of comfortable wins last week over Lakewood Park and Westview. Sophomore Courtney Gray came up big in the win over the Warriors. Central Noble has been searching for a third scorer. Could the younger Gray be the answer?
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 6-4, 3-2 NECC
This team loves to grind. The Blazers had to fight off a pesky Churubusco squad early in the week, then rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Prairie Heights. Freshman Paige Traxler helped start the comeback, and she's been a solid addition for Eastside this season.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: 5
Record: 6-6, 1-3 NECC
The Lakers have found their groove, winning four of their last five, and their one loss was to Class 2A No. 2 Fairfield. A big reason for the recent success is the duo of Faith Riehl and Peyton Hartsough. Riehl is averaging over 17 points per game and Hartsough is at 15 ppg. They've started to hit shots with consistency and have turned things around in LaGrange.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Churubusco.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 4-0, 2-0 NECC
Good luck beating this team. The Cougars went down to Southport over the weekend and put a thorough beatdown on Barr-Reeve, the No. 1 team in Class 1A. In the victory, it was the combination of fantastic defense and a couple of outstanding offensive outputs from Connor Essegian and Logan Gard.
Central Noble had a big target on its back coming into this season. It got a little bigger after Saturday's win.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 4-1, 1-0 NECC
The Chargers are one of those teams that are going to give the Cougars a real run for their money. The loss to Concord hurts, but it was nice to see West Noble bounce back against Churubusco.
No. 3 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 5-0, 1-0 NECC
The Blazers remain unbeaten, but that was in question right until the very end against Prairie Heights on Saturday night. Maybe I was wrong last week saying their schedule wasn't very difficult for the rest of the month. But how could I be wrong? I'm never wrong.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 3-2
The Barons were an interesting team coming into this season. It was just a question of how long it took them to figure out the system of new head coach Marty Beasley. Right now, it appears it hasn't taken them very long, with three straight wins, including an impressive one over Fremont on Saturday.
No. 5 Fremont
Last week: 3
Record: 3-1, 2-0 NECC
The Eagles slipped a couple more spots in my rankings after the defeat to DeKalb, but that doesn't mean I've lost faith. I expect them to use this week to get right. They only have one game, and it's at rival Angola, which could be tricky.
Others considered: Westview, East Noble.
