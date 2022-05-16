INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the girls tennis sectional pairings on Monday evening. Area teams will play in sectionals at Angola, East Noble and Carroll.
At Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School, the sectional schedule was moved up a day from how it was originally scheduled. It will start today, and the final will be played on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The host Hornets will play Prairie Heights in a first-round dual today at 5 p.m. The winner of that dual will play Lakewood Park Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s other semifinal will put DeKalb against Fremont.
At East Noble, the Knights will get the sectional started Wednesday with a first-round dual against Lakeland, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Lakeland-EN winner will play West Noble in the semifinals Thursday while Central Noble takes on Westview. The action will start at 5 p.m.
The sectional final will be played between the semifinal winners Saturday at 10 a.m.
In the Carroll Sectional, Churubusco will play Leo in a first-round dual Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The winner will play Snider in the semifinals on Thursday.
Area Girls Sectionals
Angola Sectional
Today: First round, Prairie Heights vs. Angola, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Semifinals (both at 5 p.m.) — PH-Angola winner vs. Lakewood Park, Fremont vs. DeKalb
Thursday: Final, between semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
East Noble Sectional
Wednesday: First round, Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Semifinals (both at 5 p.m.) — EN-Lakeland winner vs. West Noble, Central Noble vs. Westview
Saturday: Final, between semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Carroll Sectional
Wednesday: First round (both at 4:15 p.m.) — Churubusco vs. Leo, Carroll vs. Northrop
Thursday: Semifinals (both at 4:15 p.m.) — Busco-Leo winner vs. Snider, Carroll-Northrop winner vs. Blackhawk Christian.
Friday: Final, between semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.