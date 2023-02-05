FORT WAYNE — There plenty of storylines Saturday night in the championship game of the Class 3A Concordia Girls Basketball Sectional between Garrett and Woodlan.
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the night was Garrett senior Bailey Kelham heading into the game just three points away from breaking 1972 graduate Jeff Stroman’s all-time scoring record, boys and girls, of 1,732 points.
She broke the record with flying colors, recording a game-high 22 points, including the game-winning free throw with 14.9 seconds left, to go along with five rebounds and an assist.
She now has 1,752 points for her career and three sectional titles to her name in the last four years after leading the Railroaders to their second straight championship in a nail-biting 50-49 barnburner over the Warriors.
“I knew that I would possibly get it coming into this game,” Kelham said of her history-making performance. “If you would have told me freshman year I was going to get it, I probably would have laughed at you because that's crazy. So the fact that I did it tonight, we won and then I was with my friends and teammates was super cool.”
Kelham wasted no time at all in tying Stroman, scoring the game’s first basket with a quick layup 39 seconds into the game.
She would be heavily guarded for much of the quarter, up until about a minute left, when Kelham handed it off to Aida Haynes, who found Maddy Schenkel (7 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds) at the top of the key.
Schenkel then threw a skip pass to Kelham on the left wing, leading to her deep 3-pointer from the “Eugene Parker Court” logo that not even 5-foot-10 Woodlan forward Avah Smith could defend.
There were no stoppages in play to recognize her breaking the 51-year-old record, however, as the Railroaders (14-11 overall) were focused on keeping the momentum and pace of the game in their favor.
It paid off, as Haynes grabbed a rebound on defense, sprinted down the court on the fast break, then tossed off to Kelham, who hit another three from the exact same spot, this time over 5-10 Kaitlyn Crosby (3 points), before Haynes knocked in a jumper with seven seconds left to put Garrett up 20-7 at the quarter break.
Regardless, the Garrett crowd in attendance, who seemingly filled three-quarters of the gym by the cheers alone, gave Kelham a standing ovation both when she broke the record and when there was a pause in the action to be hugged by her teammates.
“It’s unbelievable,” Kelham said. “My teammates have always been with me every step of the way from freshman year to now, and we really just push each other and everyone’s happy for each other’s success no matter what.”
She continued, “The crowd is crazy, you’ve heard them here tonight. Everyone supports everyone in this community, so it’s just really important. And my family is big too, they always want to see me succeed. I have a trainer back home, Nick Gamble, who always wants the best for me, is the absolute best and I don’t want anyone stealing him from me. But really, just always having support from everyone is huge.”
Of all the accomplishments Garrett coach Bob Lapadot has had in his career, coaching Garrett’s all-time leading scorer was likely not a goal he ever considered.
“Like I’ve said before, I’ve coached every 1,000-point scorer,” Lapadot said. “She’s amazing. The last two performances from her, I’ve never seen a better performance. I’m not old enough probably to have seen on the guys' side, but I’ve never seen a better one in a Garrett uniform than what she did the last two nights. Someone may have equaled it, but I doubt anybody was better.”
The second quarter was a lot more subdued on offense, but still favored the Railroaders, outscoring Woodlan 8-3 to take an 18-point lead into halftime.
Junior Emma LaPato (3 points, 8 rebounds) opened the quarter with a 3-pointer before Haynes (13 points, 2 rebounds) capped it off with one of her own with 2:01 left.
The 3-ball fell so often for the Railroaders that they actually made more shots beyond the arc than inside it, hitting eight 3-pointers to seven 2’s.
Only two players scored for Woodlan (20-5 overall) in the first half, senior Addie Goheen, who led the Warriors with 18 points for the night, and Smith, who was behind her with 13.
“We essentially won the game in the first half, because we built such a lead that, you know a great team, a 20-win basketball team, is going to make a run, but they’re too far behind.” Lapadot said. “We held them to 10 points in the first half. You could own my house, my car, and everything else if you told me that was going to happen.”
The Warriors slowly started coming back to life in the third, using a 10-3 run, started by senior Briana Roney (4 points) in the middle part of the quarter to cut the game to 38-25.
This was due to Garrett losing a key part of their defense in 6-1 junior Kelsey Bergman (4 points, 4 rebounds), who picked up her fourth foul with 6:43 left in the quarter before fouling out with 7:14 left in the game.
In her place stepped 6-1 Delaeni Hixson, who was an unsung hero of sorts for the Railroaders late. The sophomore, who according to Lapadot and assistant coach James Benson had on played seven to 10 varsity minutes all season, grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds in the short time that she was in the game.
“She was sick with COVID a week or a couple of weeks ago and she hasn’t played at all in this tournament, and she was ready,” Lapadot said. “She was ready last night (against Concordia), but I felt like it was going to be unfair to put her into that 1-2-2 and make her go all over the place when she hadn’t played, but we felt tonight with guarding Smith or helping and going block to block, it was something that she could easily do.”
Hixson also sealed the win for Garrett when she was fouled with 0.9 seconds left, missing both free throws and not giving Woodlan any chance to draw up a potential game-winning play.
“You want her to miss those last two free throws, but you can’t tell a kid to miss them,” Lapadot continued. “I told her not to worry about missing those because if you make them and give them a chance from a dead-ball situation to throw the ball full-court, anything can happen. Those were maybe the two best things she did all night was miss those free throws and I’m proud of her.”
But before that, the Warriors gave themselves a shot to win their first sectional since 1990, when junior Taylor Kneubuhler scored all nine of her points in a span of about two and a half minutes to pull her team within one with 2:05 left in the game.
Smith then put Woodlan up 49-48, its first lead since 3-2 at 6:58 of the first quarter, with 32 seconds left when she made a move in the post while being defended by Kelham and Schenkel and got the shooter’s roll.
In transition, Kelham, an 81% free-throw shooter, was fouled by Smith (her fifth) and knocked down both free throws to go back up one. On Woodlan’s next possession, sophomore Brooke Kneubuhler (2 points) nearly had the ball stolen but was fouled by Schenkel in the process with 2.8 seconds to go.
The 52% free-throw shooter missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Hixson got the rebound that led to her missed free throws to ultimately win the game.
“Everybody contributed tonight,” Lapadot said. “Aida Haynes was fantastic. Maddy did a great job of handling the ball for us when Bailey couldn’t do it. Kelsey got us off to a good start. Brooklyn Jacobs gave us good minutes. We preach togetherness and it’s a team effort. We never truly define it for anybody specifically, we define it for ourselves. What you saw for three days this week is what it’s all about, unselfishness.”
It was Gary Cobb’s last game coaching the Warriors, who announced prior to the start of this season that he would be retiring from coaching. Cobb finished with a record of 135-99 in 10 years with Woodlan and was 171-166 in high school overall. He had previously coached five years for New Haven and 15 years for Indiana Tech.
With the Warriors, Cobb was 2-11 against Lapadot all-time and 0-3 in sectional play, with his second victory ending in a 37-36 final against Lapadot in Garrett’s season opener on Nov. 3, 2022.
That loss was avenged by Garrett Saturday, but there were no hard feelings, as Cobb and Lapadot have grown to know each other quite well over the years.
“He’s my friend,” Lapadot said. “And we said on day one when we played each other, that the only way the basketball gods would align is if we played each other tonight. I love my team, I’m proud of them and I would have been so hurt for them if we lost, but I would have been happy for him because he deserves it. He’s been a mentor and he doesn’t even know it. I love that guy and I hope that we get to spend lots of time together in the future.”
Next Saturday, the Railroaders will play Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes (26-0) in a Bellmont Regional championship game. The Indians won Sectional 22 at Benton Central in a 56-32 victory over the Bison. The IHSAA changed the tournament this year to where the regionals are now one championship game and semi-states are two games.
Kelham, who played two state champions last year with Garrett in Noblesville and South Bend Washington, said that in order to pull the upset, they just have to play their game as usual and come out guns blazing, while Lapadot has already started digging into the Indians as of Saturday night.
“I know nothing about them,” Lapadot said. “I know that they’re No. 1 and the last No. 1 team we played, we came out really good and jumped on them, and we plan on doing the same thing.”
