WATERLOO — Inside or outside, DeKalb found problems when Concordia had the ball Tuesday night.
The Cadets had 6-foot-2 junior Chanteese Craig as a force in the paint and the hot hand of sophomore LonDynn Betts working from the perimeter. The combination was too much as Concordia built a big lead early in an eventual 52-25 girls basketball win.
“We tried to key in on 55 (Chanteese Craig) down low, and unfortunately that let 13 (LonDynn) Betts get loose for about four threes,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. “It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to pick your poison. Betts was on tonight.”
Betts hit her four threes in the first half, the last two on consecutive possessions to start the second quarter as the Cadets (7-2) went ahead 24-10. She finished with a game-best 20 points and was also a force defensively with nine steals.
Craig had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Sarah Brown had seven points and five rebounds to lead the Barons (1-9).
Five different players hit three-pointers for DeKalb, and Eltzroth felt his team showed better ball movement.
“I thought I saw some improvement,” the coach said. “We were a little more patient moving the basketball. We had better offensive possessions and took some good shots. That’s something we can always get better at.
“It’s a process. We’re trying to get better. Keep plugging away.”
Concordia scored the last six points of the first quarter to lead 18-7 at the first break. The guests went six minutes without a field goal in the second quarter, but didn’t allow DeKalb to cut into the lead. Two late buckets just before halftime made it 30-13 at the break.
The Cadets then finished a 12-0 run to stretch their margin to 38-13 as the third quarter began.
Concordia shot 43 percent (19-of-44) from the floor, including 33 percent (5-of-15) from three. They also did the job at the foul line, hitting 9-of-10.
The Barons hit 32 percent (9-of-28) and 29 percent from three (5-of-17).
Concordia outrebounded DeKalb 26-19.
