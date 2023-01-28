WATERLOO — DeKalb finished the regular season with a strong defensive effort, limiting the scoring of a talented Huntington North club.
The trouble for the Baron girls is that they couldn't muster enough scoring of their own, hitting just one basket in each of the first three quarters in a 33-22 Northeast 8 Conference loss to the Vikings.
Even though all three of those baskets were three-pointers, the Vikings (17-4 overall, 4-3 NE8) had runs of 13 straight points in the first half and 11 points in a row in the second to build a safe lead.
"We wanted to take away their two leading scorers, (senior Taylor) Double and (sophomore Marissa) Trout," DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. "We held Trout to four and Double to 10. She's been killing everybody for the last four years it seems like. We did a very nice job defensively.
"Offensively, they were a little too physical for us and we really didn't fight through that physicality very well. They shut us down. A few more threes in the first half, it seems like we got a couple of looks that we needed to knock down and we didn't."
The Barons (12-10, 2-5) hit only 2-of-13 from three in the first half. Delaney Cox made one early to tie the game 3-3, and Lillie Cone hit the other, banking one in at the buzzer off an inbounds pass from Ashley Cox with seven-tenths of a second on the clock.
Only three Barons scored, led by Cone with nine, Delaney Cox with eight and Ashley Cox with five. After Double's game-high 10, Haiden Bailey added nine for Huntington North.
Delaney Cox hit two free throws and then made a three to get DeKalb within 18-11 with 5:07 to go in the third quarter, but Huntington North scored the next 12 points until Cone's three-point play off a steal with 5:19 left, almost a full quarter later.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 35-27. Scout Warner scored 11 points to lead the Barons, with Baylee Doster adding eight and Sienna Abbott six.
