In Ossian, it was a tough beginning and ending for East Noble Friday night as they fell to Norwell 52-34.
The Norwell Knights outscored the Knights from Kendallville 27-10 in the first and fourth quarters combined, including just two points by East Noble in the fourth quarter.
East Noble dropped to 7-8 overall and 0-4 in NE8 play. Norwell picked up its first conference win of the season and is now 1-3 and 6-10 for the season.
Norwell's Luke McBride led all scorers with 24 points, and his teammate Lleyton Bailey scored 16.
East Noble's top scorer was Chris Hood at nine points. Max Bender, Hunter Kline, and Keegan Foster each had six points. Foster hit two triples, which were the only made shots from distance by East Noble on Friday.
On the other side, Norwell was 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) from outside. Bailey and McBride each hit four.
East Noble returns home on Thursday for another Northeast 8 Conference game against Bellmont.
