WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will allow a maximum capacity of 350 fans at winter sports events this season, the athletic department has announced.
The families of athletes, cheerleaders and coaches will have the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis.
No Big Red passes, super family passes, season tickets or gold passes will be sold or accepted for admission this year. Tickets for all events will be $5.
Spectators are asked to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing at all times during athletic events.
DeKalb High School and Baron TV are planning to live stream various events on Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network. Follow BaronAthletics on Twitter and Facebook for updates on programming.
Policies are subject to change pending guidelines from the state or the DeKalb County Health Department.
