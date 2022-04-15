Prep Softball Six-run second inning pushes Barons to victory over Cougars
WATERLOO — A six-run second inning for DeKalb helped the Barons to 8-1 nonconference victory over Central Noble Friday night.
Senior Brenna Spangler led the Barons in hitting, going 3-for-4 with a double. Freshmen Rylee Moore (2-for-3, 1 run batted in) and Paige Storck (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) each had two runs to lead them in scoring. Senior Jayla Brown added two RBIs.
Junior Lillie Cserep picked up her first win in the circle for DeKalb (2-3), giving up one earned run on one hit, walking nine batters while striking out 10.
The Cougars are 2-3 overall and play Bluffton in a doubleheader today at noon.
Barons battle in shootout loss
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb slugged with perennial softball power Bishop Dwenger Tuesday. But the Saints scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 16-15.
Both teams were tied at 11 after three innings. The Barons scored two runs in the sixth to tie it at 15.
DeKalb outhit Dwenger 19-14. Freshman Ashley Cox was 4-for-6 with four runs scored and two runs batted in for the Barons.
Jayla Brown, Paige Storck and Brenna Spangler had two hits apiece and three RBIs apiece for DeKalb. Delaney Cox had three hits.
Prep Baseball Warriors, Knights lose on Friday
In area action Friday night, Westview lost to Northridge to 14-8 and East Noble lost to Mishawaka 4-0.
The Warriors are 1-3 overall this season while the Knights are 1-1.
Barons win on grand slam
WATERLOO — Parker Smith hit a grand slam home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, lifting DeKalb to a 15-11 win over Carroll Thursday.
Smith had two hits and seven RBIs in the game. He was also the winning pitcher, throwing three innings in relief and allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
DeKalb had taken an 11-9 lead on Logan Jordan’s bases-loaded double in the bottom of the sixth, and were one out from winning in the seventh before the Chargers rallied for two runs to tie it.
Jordan had three hits for the day and Tegan Irk had two. Ethan Jordan also had three hits and three RBIs.
Warriors top Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Lakeland 19-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Warriors drew nine walks and were hit by four pitches on top of getting 12 hits.
Jayce Brandenberger and Matty Mortrud both reached base in all four plate appearances for Westview and scored four runs each Mortrud had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in.
Mason Wire drove in four runs for the Warriors, and Braden Kauffman scored three runs.
Senior Alec Titus pitched a complete game victory for Westview. He allowed one earned run, four hits and one walk and struck out eight.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers best Garrett, Hamilton
HAMILTON — Lakeland defeated Garrett and Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference match on a windy Thursday afternoon at Cold Springs.
The Lakers got past the Railroaders 175-179. The Marines did not have enough golfers to have a team score.
Lakeland’s Ben Keil was medalist with a 35. Freshman Carter Demske led Garrett with a 39. Chase Hill shot 51 for Hamilton, who only had two boys playing.
Ethan Rasbaugh and Clayton Trump shot 50s for the Laker junior varsity team, and Noah Owsley had 54.
Lakeland 175, Garrett 179, Hamilton inc.
LL: Ben Keil 35, Tommy Curtis 43, Nate Keil 48, Jensen Miller 49, CJ Olivares 56.
Garrett: Carter Demske 39, Logan Borns 46, Thomas Loeffler 47, Isaac Wright 47, Jacob Borns 50.
Hamilton: Chase Hill 51, Kaleb Creager 53.
Prep Track & Field Garrett outscores FHS, Marines
FREMONT — Both Garrett teams defeated Fremont and Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference East Division meet Thursday. The Railroaders girls won 73-50 over the Eagles and 106-11 over the Marines. The Garrett boys won 86-37 over FHS and 113-3 over Hamilton.
In the girls’ meet, Nataley Armstrong won three events to lead Garrett, the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the long jump. Addy Parr won the 300 hurdles and the high jump for the Eagles. Marine Caylie Kaiser won the shot put.
In the boys’ meet, Nathan Presswood won the 400 and the 1,600 for the Railroaders. Logan Brace won the 300 hurdles and the high jump for the Eagles.
GIRLS
Garrett 73, Fremont 50
Garrett 106, Hamilton 11
100 — 1. Zuccolotto (F) 14.91, 2. P. Baker (F) 14.94, 3. K. Joseph (G) 15.65, 4. N. Armstrong (G) 15.75, 5. D. Lewis (H) 22.48. 200 — 1. N. Armstrong (G) 28.05, 2. Harter (G) 30.70, 3. P. Baker (F) 30.90, 4. Schlottman (F) 31.72. 5. D. Lewis (H) 45.45. 400 — 1. N. Armstrong (G) 1:05, 2. Haynes (G) 1:09, 3. B. Jacobs (G) 1:11, 4. P. Baker (F) 1:13. 800 — 1. Mak. Malcolm (G) 2:54, 2. Gochenour (F) 3:02, 3. G. Gilbert (G) 3:30, 4. A. O’Connor (G) 3:36. 1,600 — 1. Mak. Malcolm (G) 6:09, 2. M. Gannon (F) 6:14, 3. Gochenour (F) 6:34. 3,200 — 1. M. Gannon (F) 13:20, 2. Gochenour (F) 14:05, 3. Gumbel (F) 14:44, 4. Ebert (G) 15:00.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont (P. Baker, Zuccolotto, Schlottman, Parr) 56.75, 2. Garrett 57.24. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:52, 2. Fremont 5:44. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 12:03, 2. Fremont 12:56. 100 hurdles — 1. Baer (G) 18.44, 2. Ki. Smith (G) 20.05, 3. Parr (F) 20.55, 4. J. Schiek (H) 22.25. 300 hurdles — 1. Parr (F) 53.63, 2. Baer (G) 58.58, 3. Ki. Smith (G) 1:03.
High jump — 1. Parr (F) 4-10, 2. Gordon (G) 4-8, 3. C. Foulk (F) 4-6, 4. Seacrest (G) 4. Long jump — Shot put — Discus — 1. A. Weaver (G) 94-9, 2. Kaiser (H) 77-4, 3. Trause (G) 62-11.5. Pole vault —
BOYS
Garrett 86, Fremont 37
Garrett 113, Hamilton 3
100 — 1. Warfield (G) 12.35, 2. Nusbaum (G) 12.82, 3. Crager (F) 13.13, 4. Shimizu (H) 13.35, 5. C. Stoy (H) 14.09. 200 — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 25.02, 2. Blue (F) 25.79, 3. Warfield (G) 25.84, 3. Kennedy (G) 26.06, 5. Shimizu (H) 27.03, 6. Kerley (H) 30.50. 400 — 1. Presswood (G) 57.34, 2. Bowser (G) 58.55, 3. Blue (F) 1:00, 2. Hart (F) 1:04, 5. Kerley (H) 1:08. 800 — 1. Coffman (G) 2:23, 2. H. Anderson (F) 2:36, 3. Dircksen (G) 2:52, 4. McEntarfer (F) 2:56. 1,600 — 1. Presswood (G) 5:21, 2. McMain (G) 5:31, 3. Mal. Malcolm (G) 5:34, 4. H. Anderson (F) 5:57. 3,200 — 1. Weller (G) 11:57, 2. Mal. Malcolm (G) 12:35, 3. Fisher (F) 15:43.
4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 49.09, 2. Fremont 49.53. 4x400 relay — 1. Fremont (Brace, Blue, B. Gaskill, Behrman) 4:00, 2. Garrett 4:01. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 9:49, 2. Fremont 11:32. 110 hurdles — 1. Minnich (G) 18.52, 2. E. Rowe (F) 19.64, 3. Brace (F) 19.69. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (F) 44.82, 2. Minnich (G) 45.91, 3. Verdin (F) 48.51, 4. B. Baker (G) 48.67.
High jump — 1. Brace (F) 5-8, 2t. Ross (G) and B. Baker (G) 5-2, 4. Behrman (F) 5-2, 5. B. Collins (F) 5. Long jump — 1. Kennedy (G) 17-10.5, 2t. Bowser (G) and Teachout (F) 17-2.5, 4. B. Gaskill (F) 16-8.5. Shot put — 1. J. O’Connor (G) 37-10.25, 2. Bickley (G) 36-3, 3. Slee (F) 35-7.5. Discus — 1. Clingan (G) 123-7, 2. J. O’Connor (G) 111-4, 3. Bickley (G) 108-6, 4. Adams (G) 82-4, 5. Burkholder (F) 79-10.
Laker boys top Fairfield
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s boys team beat Fairfield 80-52 in a Northeast Corner Conference West Division dual meet Tuesday. The Laker girls lost to the Falcons 77-52.
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Lawrence (110- and 300-meter hurdles) and Owen Troyer (200 dash, long jump) each won two events for Lakeland.
In the girls’ meet, Brooklynn Rettig won the 400 and high jump for the Lakers.
Girls: Fairfield 77, Lakeland 52
100 — 1. Dewald (FF) 13.91, 2. T. Brown (LL) 14.28, 3. N. Haldeman (FF) 14.56. 200 — 1. Dewald (FF) 33.91, 2. N. Haldeman (FF) 33.91. 4. Granados (LL) 35.07. 400 — 1. Rettig (LL) 1:12.69, 2. Conde (FF) 1:15.97, 3. Ka. Freeman (LL) 1:16.72. 800 — 1. Ke. Fleeman (LL) 2:56, 2. Bechtel (FF) 3:00, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 3:09. 1,600 — 1. Kuhn (FF) 7:19, 2. Ke. Fleeman (LL) 7:25.30. 3,200 — 1. Kuhn (FF) 13:27, 2. Guzman (LL) 13:47.
4x100 relay — 1. Fairfield 57.51, 2. Lakeland 60.06. 4x400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Ka. Freeman, Rettig, E. Schiffli, Ke. Fleeman) 5:01. 4x800 relay — 1. Fairfield 13:57. 100 hurdles — 1. Culp (FF) 20. 300 hurdles — 1. Culp (FF) 1:04.
High jump — 1. Rettig (LL) 5, 2. Culp (FF) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Stofleth (FF) 13-5, 5. Ka. Freeman (LL) 11-4.5. Shot put — 1. A. Thompson (LL) 26-11, 2. C. Schackow (LL) 26-5.5, 3. L. Munoz (LL) 25-7.5. Discus — 1. G. Munioz (LL) 79-1, 2. L. Munoz (LL) 72-8.5. Pole vault — 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8-6, 2. Stofleth (FF) 8.
Boys: Lakeland 80, Fairfield 52
100 — 1. Helms (FF) 11.60, 2. A. Thompson (LL) 11.81, 3. Rubio (LL) 11.94. 200 — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 24.70, 2. Helms (FF) 24.75, 4. E. Clark (LL) 26.85. 400 — 1. Helms (FF) 55.94, 2. C. Troyer (LL) 56.70, 3. A. Thompson (LL) 58.37. 800 — 1. B. Schiffli (LL) 2:23, 2. Palmer (LL) 2:27. 1,600 — 1. C. Hostetler (LL) 5:15.80, 2. Wachtman (LL) 5:29. 3,200 — 1. Decker (FF) 11:40, 2. Blankenship (LL) 12:12.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland (Malaivanh, Lawrence, O. Troyer, Rubio) 46.72, 2. Lakeland (E. Clark, Quintanilla-Labios, Wright, J. Mendez) 48.28. 4x400 relay — 1. Lakeland (C. Troyer, Rubio, Wachtman, Quintanilla-Labios) 3:47, 2. Fairfield 4:07. 4x800 relay — 1. Fairfield 10:05, 2. Lakeland 10:07. 110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 15.53, 2. Estep (FF) 19.15, 3. L. Yoder (LL) 19.66. 300 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 46.56, 2. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 49.25, 3. L. Yoder (LL) 50.75.
High jump — 1. C. Troyer (LL) 5-4, 2t. L. Yoder (LL) and Estep (FF) 5-2, 4. Naylor (LL) 5. Long jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 19-7.25, 2. Rubio (LL) 19, 3. Hohenstein (LL) 16-5. Shot put — 1. Massaro (FF) 48-11.5, 4. E. Clark (LL) 32-8. Discus — 1. Massaro (FF) 124-1, 6. Leo Munoz (LL) 100. Pole vault — 1. Priestley (LL) 11, 2t. Sillman(FF) and Jaeger (LL) 8-6, 4. L. Llera (LL) 8.
Busco boys, AHS girls win on Tuesday in big NECC dual
CHURUBUSCO — In an early showdown of the top two programs in the Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday, the Churubusco boys defeated Angola 93-39 and the Hornet girls beat the Eagles 69-63.
In the boys’ meet, Churubusco’s Riley Buroff tied a school record in winning the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 6 inches.
Prep Girls Tennis Cougars compete in loss
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Bethany Christian 3-2 on Tuesday.
Singles players Rachel Imhof at No. 1 and Alea Hoover at No. 2 both won in straight sets for the Cougars.
In area action on Thursday, Fremont defeated visiting Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual.
Bethany Christian 3, Central Noble 2
Singles: 1. Rachel Imhof (CN) won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. 2. Alea Hoover (CN) won 6-1, 6-3. 3. Jacelyn Hawk (CN) lost 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Replogle-Naomi Leffers (CN) lost 6-0, 6-1. 2. Natalie Moore-Sarah Pilnock (CN) lost 7-5, 6-2.
College Softball Thunder split with Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine won one of two games over Calvin in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Thunder took game one 3-0, then the Knights won the second game 7-4.
In game one, Adrienne Rosey (7-6) pitched a four-hit shutout for Trine (15-10, 5-1 MIAA) with five strikeouts and a walk. Giselle Riley drove in two runs.
In game two, the Thunder started the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Then Calvin (17-7, 6-2) scored in its final four innings, including three in the seventh off Rosey in relief to break a 4-4 tie.
Trine got two singles after the first two hitters were retired to start the bottom of the seventh. But Knight reliever Maddy Meredith got Lexi Clark to fly out to center to end the game.
Amanda Prather and Ellie Trine both went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice for the Thunder. Prather also drove in two runs. Calvin had 19 hits.
College Baseball Scots beat Thunder
ANGOLA — Trine lost to Alma 8-5 Friday at Jannen Field to start a three-game Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association weekend series.
The Scots (7-19, 4-5 MIAA) scored three runs against Thunder starting pitcher Josh Hoogewerf (1-3) in the first inning. Two of those runs came on a home run from Avery Carnicom.
Alma added on in the middle innings. Carnicom finished with three hits and four runs batted in.
Brenden Warner, Avery Fulford and DeKalb High School graduate Easton Rhodes had two hits apiece for Trine (10-14, 5-4). Warner also drove in two runs.
College Volleyball Trine’s Haas named MCVL Defensive Player of the Year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University sophomore Hunter Haas was recently named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Year for his second straight season.
In 19 matches played, Haas had a team-high 198 digs. The Cincinnati native led MCVL in digs per set at 3.05. He reached double digits in digs in eight matches this past season, including a season-best 23 digs in a five-set win over Loras, Iowa, on Feb. 13.
Haas also had 54 assists in helping the Thunder to their second straight MCVL Tournament appearance.
College Golf Trine women 4th at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was fourth in the Adrian Invitational on a windy Thursday afternoon. It shot 356 at Lenawee Country Club.
Maire Sullivan shot 85 and Lily Williamson shot 86 to lead the Thunder.
Trine also had 89 from Grace Dubec, 96 from Carli Sanford and 97 from Reagan Guthrie.
Playing as individuals for the Thunder were Bailey Bravata with a 95 and Angola’s Gabby Kelly with a 97.
Siena Heights, Michigan, won the tournament by a shot over second-place Ohio Northern, 344-345. Adrian was third with 349.
Middle School Golf DMS loses season opener
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Middle School lost 195-206 to Maple Creek in the opening match of the season at Shoaff Park Thursday.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 36 to lead the Barons, one stroke behind medalist Blake GeRue of Maple Creek.
Other DeKalb scores were Logan Hartsough 40, Paige Williams 42, Ellington Sparkman 43, and Grace Pfister and Liam Schlatter both 45.
The Bobcats also took the junior varsity match 145-166. Maddox Brockhouse, Isabella Miller and Remmington Bartlett all shot 56 to lead the Barons.
