GARRETT — What started out as a low-scoring, turnover-filled contest, turned into a physical second quarter in a battle of ranked teams in the Class 3A sectional at Garrett.
No. 13 Angola used a 9-2 run to start the third on the way to a 47-38 win over No. 10 Concordia in the second game Tuesday.
The victory puts the Hornets into Friday’s second semi-final game against Bishop Dwenger (7-17), which drew a first-round bye.
Angola senior Hanna Knoll, who led all scorers with 25 points, scored nine in the third quarter and added nine more in the fourth to help her team pull away.
Freshman Riley Pepple picked up 10 points for the Hornets (17-5).
Despite 10 first-quarter turnovers, Angola found itself leading 3-2 after the first. That’s because No. 10 Concordia was just 1-of-12 from the field in the opening period.
The only points of the period came about 2-1/2 minutes in. Knoll got the Hornets ahead with a three from the key before the Cadets’ Grace Hedtke answered with a score from the wing.
That’s where the quarter ended.
In the second, Concordia (15-8) used sisters Chanteese and Chastity Craig in the post and to feed others inside.
First, Chastity Craig fed Hedtke for a bucket and three-point play with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the half. Later, Chanteese Craig found Annaka Nelson for another score, giving the Cadets an 11-10 lead.
Before that, Chanteese Craig drove over and through two Hornet defenders, but Pepple answered with a three for Angola.
Nelson scored three times in the final 2:10 for the Cadets, including a bucket with five seconds left in the half after taking the ball away from an Angola player for an 18-14 halftime lead.
After Lauren Leach scored inside on her team’s first possession of the third, Knoll and Pepple took the offensive reins for Angola.
First, Knoll scored in transition following a Concordia miss and later, Pepple drove the baseline and scored for a 23-20 lead.
The Cadets got the lead back when Rhaya Kaschinske hit two free throws and later drove the lane and scored.
Knoll hit four free throws and then made a nifty curl move in the paint for an easy layup and a 29-24 lead with 1:06 left in the quarter.
After Concordia’s LonDynn Betts nailed a three from the right wing, Knoll fed Tyrah Stillman on a nice pick-and-roll play to give the Hornets a 31-27 lead with a quarter to play.
Chanteese Craig evened the score with two free throws and an inside bucket, but Knoll drained a three, and then stole the ball and went the other way on Concordia’s next possession to put Angola ahead for good, 36-31.
Craig answered with a rebound bucket with 4:56 to go, but picked up fouls number four and five in the next two minutes. She finished with 10 points. Hedtke led the Cadets with 11 points.
With Craig on the bench, Angola ran time off the clock and made five of six free throws in the final 1:43 to put it out of reach.
