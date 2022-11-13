KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has been at the forefront of the girls wrestling movement and continued that trend on Saturday by hosting the first girls-only invitational at the Big Blue Pit.
"The girls had to have been happy with the way this went," Knights head wrestling coach Sam Riesen said. "This school has been so supportive. The gym was packed.
"The gym felt no different than a guys' event. The girls had to learn how to fight through adversity. They had the same emotions that the guys do."
Girls from 23 schools wrestled in the first invitational held in northeast Indiana, and Jay County won it over the host Knights, 164-163, on the most pins tiebreaker. The Patriots had 31 pins to EN's 28 to break the 163-163 tie.
Rochester was third with 157 points. Columbia City was fourth with 124, and Northfield was fifth with 101.
Locally, Central Noble was tied for 11th with 57 points, Lakeland was 14th with 54, Angola was 16th with 48, West Noble was 17th with 44, and Churubusco was 23rd with three points.
The area had seven weight class champions. The Lakers led the way with three: Angelina Clay in the 91- to 102-pound class, Kylee Waldron in 120-121 and Naomi Arroyo in the 178-190 class. Waldron was 5-0 with five pins. Clay, a transfer from Central Noble, was 4-0 with four pins. Arroyo won both of her matches on the day, a 12-6 decision over CN's Lycretia Meyer and a 10-8 overtime victory over Wayne's Kaylynne Seitz.
East Noble had two champions, Kyleigh Honaker in the 104-110 class and Kahmya Bell in the 123-129 class. They both went 5-0 on the day with five pins. Bell, a first-time wrestler, had four pins within the first 37 seconds of a match and the fifth pin was in 63 seconds.
Cougar Colen Truelove won the 103-109 title and Hornet Nevaeh Wilson won the 119-124 championship. Truelove was 5-0 with five pins, and Wilson was 5-0 with three pins and two wins by major decision shutouts.
All 12 Knights who wrestled placed with top six finishes in their respective weight classes.
East Noble had five third-place finishes: Aubrey Diehm at 103-109, Sam George at 110-112, Danika Handshoe at 114-119, Jalyn Thompson at 116-126 and Natalie Spidel at 119-124.
Marissa Schneider (112-117), Michie Richards (125-136) and Kaitlyn Leighty (160-172) were fourth for the Knights. Georgia Bradley was fifth at 151-160, and Elaine Leins was sixth at 129-137.
Riesen said the team's first two weeks of practice to start its season really benefited the Knights on Saturday.
"We had 12 wrestle today and probably half the girls never wrestled before," Riesen said. "The girls went out and wrestled unbelievable. We were highly competitive. I had no complaints."
All six Central Noble wrestlers placed. Along with Truelove's title, Meyer (178-190) and Naomi Leffers (143-144) both place second. Ellie Clevenger was third at 190-206, and Brianna Lackey (160-172) and Marissa DeWitt (91-102) both placed fifth.
The Lakers only had four girls wrestle. Along with their three champions, Makayla Mains was fifth at 110-112.
All five Hornets placed. Emily Golliff was fourth at 114-119 and Julian VanDyke was fifth at 120-121. Mia Walker (132-137) and Lana Keller (147-152) both placed sixth.
All four West Noble wrestlers placed. Jasmine Gibson (120-121) and Jaslyn James (227-260) both placed third, Mikayla Withrow was fourth at 103-109, and Mercedes Krontz was sixth at 143-144.
Churubusco's Bella Haupt was sixth at 151-160.
The other weight class champions at East Noble were Rochester's Kendyll Bradley at 110-112, Jay County's Tatianna Willis at 112-117, Jay County's Jayla Huelskamp at 114-119, Rochester's Jadyn Geller at 116-126, Mishawaka's Kaylee Smith at 125-136, Northfield's Ella Gahl at 129-137, Jimtown's Flarity Harder at 132-137, Columbia City's Felice Mullinax at 139-143, New Haven's Kaily Bussard at 142-150, John Glenn's Olivia Nifong at 143-144, New Haven's Olivia Bohde at 147-152, John Glenn's McKinley Platz at 151-160, Rochester's Grace Hiroms at 160-172, Columbia City's Michela Clifford at 190-206 and Wayne's Felicity Stockman at 227-260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.