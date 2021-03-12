The top boys basketball players of the Northeast Corner Conference were announced on Thursday with the All-NECC teams being released, voted on by the conference coaches.
Churubusco and co-champion Westview each had three players make the all-conference team.
The Eagles were represented by Jackson Paul, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure, and the Warriors’ Lyndon Miller, Brady Yoder and Mason Yoder were all honored.
The NECC Tournament champion and regular season co-champion Cougars had two players, Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder, both make the All-NECC team.
Angola and Eastside both had two players make the first team, and Fremont, Lakeland and West Noble each had one player earn their way onto the team.
All-NECC Boys Basketball
Churubusco — Jackson Paul, Sr.; Landen Jordan, Sr.; Luke McClure, Sr. Westview — Lyndon Miller, Sr.; Brady Yoder, So.; Mason Yoder, Jr. Central Noble — Connor Essegian, Jr.; Sawyer Yoder, Sr. Angola — Brian Parrish, Sr.; Joel Knox, Sr. Eastside — Gabe Trevino, Jr.; Owen Willard, Jr. Fremont — Logan Brace, Jr. Lakeland — Brayden Bontrager, Sr. West Noble — Austin Cripe, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Central Noble — Logan Gard, Jr.; Ryan Schroeder, Jr. Eastside — Hugh Henderson, Jr. Fairfield — Braedon Helms, Jr. Fremont — Ethan Bontrager, So.; Gabel Pentecost, Jr. Hamilton — Ryan Cool, So. Lakeland — Mason Douglas, Sr.; Ben Keil, So.; Bracey Shepherd, Sr. Prairie Heights — Chase Bachelor, So. West Noble — Brockton Miller, Sr. Westview — Luke Miller, Sr.
