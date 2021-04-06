AUBURN — A final score tells you who won, but it doesn’t always tell you how the game was played.
While Garrett opened its baseball season with a 10-1 win over host Lakewood Park Tuesday, the final score doesn’t tell you that the game was a 1-1 affair until the Railroaders erupted for nine runs in the last two innings.
Until then, Garrett senior Gage Smith and Lakewood Park freshman Corbin White were locked in a pitcher’s duel.
White pitched into the seventh when he was lifted after the first two Railroaders reached base on an error and a walk. He allowed eight hits — with four coming after two outs in the sixth inning — five runs (only one earned), four strikeouts and three walks.
Smith threw a gem, allowing only three hits, walking two and fanning 13 in a dominating performance. Graham Kelham took over with two outs in the sixth, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three.
“We were tight. I could tell in pre-game,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Some of them haven’t played in two years, so they’re going to be tight. I was tight.
“When it came down to it, they came together. We started stringing a few hits together and took advantage of a few things and went on to have a really well-played game.
“Pitching was outstanding,” coach Richards said. “We really didn’t want to go that far with Gage, but he threw three curveballs; 91 were fastballs. Graham, with not as much warm-up time, came in and slammed the door.
“With our pitching staff, we’ve just got to have strikes. We’ve got a good defense,” he said. “They did their jobs. I’m very happy. I saw a lot of good things out of a lot of players tonight.”
The Panthers (0-2) scored its only run in the home half of the first. Freshman lead-off batter Gabe Dager doubled and took third on a Garrett error on the play.
After Smith struck out the next two batters, White helped his own cause by depositing a single to right to bring in Dager.
Garrett (1-0) got the run back in the second.
With Dominick Wilson on base after a single, Taylor DeLong rolled into a fielder’s choice. Wilson was forced at second, but a throw to first bounded away, with DeLong advancing.
Later, DeLong stole third ahead of a walk to Jacob Molargik. With Brayden Fisher at the plate, Molargik broke for second, drawing a throw. As he stayed in the rundown, DeLong stole home.
There would be no more scoring until the Garrett sixth, and it almost didn’t happen then.
White retired the first two batters and looked to be out of the inning when Kelham popped up behind second base.
Lakewood second baseman Logan Bortner drifted back as right fielder Trenton Chalfant ran in. Colliding, the ball dropped between them, and Kelham was safe.
What followed was four straight Garrett hits that ended the deadlock.
Smith singled through the middle, and Kelham and courtesy runner Peyton Simmons moved up one base on a passed ball.
Wilson followed with a single, with Kelham scoring. Simmons rounded third, but was held up by head coach Jason Richards. Kail Baughman picked up a two-run single to make it 4-1, and DeLong added another hit before the Panthers could retire the side.
At one stretch, Smith retired eight straight Lakewood batters. After fanning the first two in the sixth, White lined a double to left-center. Kelham enticed the next batter to ground out to end the threat. Kelham struck out the side in the Panther seventh.
Garrett wasn’t done however.
Fisher led off the Railroader seventh with an error and Trey Richards followed with a walk, ending the night for White.
Garrett batters drew five walks after that, scoring six times. Smith and Molargik had two-run singles in the inning.
Despite the final outcome, Lakewood Park coach Chris Mosley said his team showed marked improvement following Monday’s 17-3 loss at Fairview in which it committed 12 errors.
While they made five errors Tuesday, the Panthers also turned two double plays.
“That was definitely our best game so far,” Mosley said. “Last night was ugly. We had a pretty good talk after the game, and they came out ready to go tonight.
“We’ve got to get strikes out of the bullpen,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of starters who throw a lot of strikes, but we’re looking for guys to come in and finish things off. We need to hit too.”
Both teams are home Saturday. Lakewood Park hosts Lakeland in a single game. Garrett hosts DeKalb in a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.