ANGOLA — Trine University announced on Wednesday that it has added Matthew Kennell and Shay Herbert to its expanded sports information team, which provides comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms of more than 1,000 student-athletes on 36 competitive teams.
“Matthew’s breadth of experience in high school, collegiate and professional athletics roles will bring innovation as well as strong professionalism to his work at Trine, while Shay offers the insider’s perspective of a Trine University graduate and successful athlete,” said Nick Duffy, sports information director at Trine. “I look forward to the contributions each will make as we expand our coverage of the growing success in Trine’s athletic programs.”
Kennell joins Trine as assistant sports information director. In that role, he will serve as a liaison between university teams and media outlets, conferences, opponents and the broader Trine community. Specific duties will include keeping statistics and other data, updating the Trine Thunder website (trinethunder.com), writing and distributing press releases and coordinating live streams with the Trine Broadcasting Network.
Kennell most recently served as interim sports information director at Malone University in Canton, Ohio, where he earned an MBA as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and sports management. In addition to various sports information positions at Malone, Kennell’s experience includes serving as an assistant basketball coach at Lake Center Christian School in Hartville, Ohio, and as an intern for the Akron Rubber Ducks minor league baseball team.
As sports information specialist, Herbert will work with athletic staff to develop publications, website materials, photos, video, social media and other content to support sports teams at Trine University. She also will compile and maintain statistical data and help coordinate live streams with the Trine Broadcasting Network.
Herbert graduated from Trine in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication, with a focus in digital media creation, earning the Outstanding Senior Award for 2021 from the university’s Department of Humanities and Communication. She also served as a production intern for WANE-TV in Fort Wayne in addition to completing internships related to video, audio, writing and social media on the Trine campus.
Herbert played forward for the women’s basketball team while at Trine, serving as captain her senior year. She was part of two teams that advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16, as well as two that were Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference tournament champions. She also served as a member of the university’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee.
